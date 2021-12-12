Two hired to leadership positions at OVP Health Recovery Center
OVP Health, based in Huntington, has hired two people to leadership positions at OVP Health Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio.
Heather Meade, RN, has accepted the position of director of inpatient behavioral services and will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the OVP Health Recovery Center. She previously served as operations manager for OVP Health’s outpatient centers in Prestonsburg, Hager Hill and Inez, all in Kentucky.
Brittneyann Moore-Modaressi, MSN-NP, has been hired for the position of assistant director of inpatient services. She will assist and report to Meade in the daily operations of the center. A graduate of Ohio University and Walden University, Moore-Modaressi has held previous nursing leadership positions in Huntington and Ashland.
The OVP Health Recovery Center is an 80-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment and recovery facility. It is licensed by the state of Ohio to provide multiple levels of care as defined by the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), including clinically managed low-intensity residential services (ASAM 3.1) to medically monitored high-intensity inpatient services (ASAM 3.7WM). More information about the OVP Health Recovery Center can be found at ovprecovery.org.
OVP Health provides a range of emergency department and hospitalist services for local and regional hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers accredited outpatient and inpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people suffering from substance used disorder and addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.
For more information about OVP Health, go to ovphealth.com.
Marshall Internal Medicine welcomes new physicians
Marshall Health, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Mountain Health Network welcomed new physicians and faculty members this week.
Hepatologist and assistant professor Tejas Joshi earned his M.D. from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis (West Indies). He completed an internal medicine residency at Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and a hepatology and liver transplantation fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
Joshi is certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine and specializes in diagnosing, treating and managing problems associated with the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts and pancreas. He sees patients at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th Street in Huntington and Marshall Health-Teays Valley in Scott Depot. For appointments, call 304-691-1000 or 304-691-6910.
Infectious disease specialist and assistant professor Tarun Popli holds an M.D. from the Armed Forces Medical College in India. He completed an internal medicine residency at Prince Georges Hospital Center in Maryland and an infectious disease fellowship at Westchester Medical Center in New York. He sees patients at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th Street in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1000.
Hospitalist and assistant professor Srivani Punna earned her M.D. from Sri Venkateswara Medical College in India and completed a residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She will see patients at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, and will not be accepting new patients at Marshall Health clinics.
Primary care physician and assistant professor Kamran Zaheer holds a D.O. from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Marshall. He will see patients at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center and will not be accepting new patients at Marshall Health clinics.
Chapman joins Security National Trust Company
Security National Trust Company announced that Dexter M. Chapman has joined the firm as an assistant vice president and associate trust officer working in Huntington, Charleston and the surrounding Tri-State area.
His professional experience includes over 12 years in client service, asset management, government compliance, business development and consumer finance. Dexter will be located in the Security National Trust Company office at 907 3rd Avenue in Huntington and can be reached at 681-378-0716 or 844-608-8481.
Prior to joining Security National Trust Company, Dexter served as an institutional client account manager at JP Morgan Asset Management, where he managed accounts totaling over $3.5 billion in assets. He specialized in Taft Hartley and defined contribution accounts. While with JP Morgan, he also worked in broker/dealer compliance and anti-money laundering. Dexter served as the chairman of the JP Morgan Asset Management Associate Council. He also has consumer finance experience while working in the automotive sales industry.Dexter holds a bachelor of science degree in business management earned from Ohio Christian University, in Circleville, Ohio.
Dexter lives with his wife Rachel and two children Oliver and Norah James in Ashland.
Scarbro honored by West Virginia Executive magazine
CHARLESTON — Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation was one of 10 West Virginia business professionals named to the “Young Guns Class of 2022” by West Virginia Executive magazine.
The inductees were honored at a reception at the West Virginia Cultural Center in Charleston last month. West Virginia Executive’s annual Young Guns honors program recognizes 10 outstanding West Virginians age 43 or younger who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least two years and must actively participate in community service.
Sheetz announces new president, CEO
Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, recently announced changes to its organizational structure with Travis Sheetz advancing into the role of president and chief executive officer.
Travis Sheetz, the nephew of Sheetz founder Bob Sheetz, was previously Sheetz’s president and chief operating officer, the first COO in the 69-year history of the company.
In his new role as executive vice chairman, previous CEO Joe Sheetz will continue to support CLI Transport, the dedicated petroleum carrier for Sheetz’s stores, as well as the company’s board of directors, finance and legal departments. The move will become effective in the beginning of January 2022.
Travis Sheetz started at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before spending time as a director in the company’s marketing department. He has continued to work his way up in the company, holding roles as Sheetz’s vice president of operations and executive vice president of operations before being promoted to president & COO in 2018.
He holds a B.S. in finance from Penn State University and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University.