Marshall researcher earns award in neuropharmacology
Brandon J. Henderson, Ph.D., an assistant professor of biomedical sciences at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Division of Neuropharmacology Early Career Award by the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET).
Henderson was recognized for his research on how flavorants in electronic cigarettes enhance reward for vaporized nicotine as well as his commitment to mentoring and public outreach.
Since joining the Marshall University faculty in 2017 and establishing his independent research group at the medical school, Henderson has authored or co-authored 20 papers in peer-reviewed journals and one book chapter. He has presented his work nationally in 20 invited talks and obtained three grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to date, including a R00, R21 and a R01, one of the most competitive grants issued by the NIH. Henderson serves as an associate editor for one journal, a reviewer for more than 20 journals, and has also been a member of eight NIH study sections.
Henderson is one of two recipients of the national award, which will be presented as part of the ASPET annual meeting in April.
ACTC announces new faculty
Ashland Community and Technical College announced the hiring of two new faculty members for the spring 2022 term.
Lori Raybourn, from Ashland, has joined ACTC’s nursing faculty as a lab instructor. She has 25 years of nursing experience, 23 of which are in maternal child health.
In addition to being a nurse, she is the mother of two children, ages 19 and 17, a wife, training for a half marathon and a UK basketball fan.
Mike Polley will also join the ACTC faculty as computer aided drafting and design program coordinator and instructor.
Polley has 27 years of experience in public education. After retiring in 2018, he served as a STEM consultant for a pre-engineering program on the high school level for one year. He is also a member of the first teacher cohort group for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) and has completed three years with that program.
