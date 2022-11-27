WV SBDC selects new business coach
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) has named Bret Chandler as a new business coach for the Charleston area.
In the role, Chandler will draw on his three decades of experience as an entrepreneur and executive to help small business owners and entrepreneurs grow.
Chandler holds an MBA and a bachelor of business administration with a major in accounting from Marshall University.
Chandler serves as part of the statewide network of West Virginia SBDC business coaches. The SBDC assists entrepreneurs and small business owners at every stage of the business life cycle by providing technical assistance to help clients clarify goals, develop skills, and acquire resources to operate a successful enterprise.
Also, Steve Roberts was selected as a new business coach for the Northern Panhandle. Roberts has a diverse background of leadership roles in manufacturing, construction, energy, market development, project management, real estate, entrepreneurship, business consulting and workforce development. Throughout his career, he has had the opportunity to lead on the local, regional, and global levels. Previous roles have given him the opportunity to work closely with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and many advocacy groups to promote downstream shale gas development in the region.
Roberts serves as the vice chairman of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education, the 2022 president of the Weirton Board of Realtors, and as a board member of the Ohio River Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He is a lifelong resident of the Northern Panhandle.
To learn more about WV SBDC’s services and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, visit wvsbdc.com
