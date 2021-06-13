Miller selected to Liaison Committee for Medical Education
Bobby L. Miller, M.D., vice dean of medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was selected as one of 15 professional members of the Liaison Committee for Medical Education (LCME), the accrediting body for medical schools in the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to 15 professional members composed of medical educators and practicing physicians, the 19-member LCME committee includes two public members and two medical students. Each year, the LCME reviews annual survey data and written reports on all accredited medical schools and conducts survey visits at up to 30 institutions. Miller will serve a three-year term beginning July 1.
“The LCME plays a vital role in maintaining the quality of medical education programs as well as the health and well-being of medical students and faculty at medical schools across the country,” Miller said.
Miller, who is also a practicing neonatologist with Marshall Health, has taken a leading role in the accreditation process at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine since his appointment as vice dean in 2013 and has successfully overseen two accreditation site visits at Marshall.
Miller is one of a number of medical school faculty at Marshall serving in leadership roles for national and state organizations.
Lowe to deliver advanced welding training for RCBI
Brad Lowe has joined the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University as a technical trainer for the newly established Advanced Welding Program. Lowe, who is based at the RCBI Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center in Huntington, will deliver training in advanced welding techniques on site at company locations across West Virginia and the Tri-State region.
This more flexible and responsive approach will enable companies that serve the automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, petrochemical, power generation and other industrial sectors to enhance the skills of both new and existing workers more quickly and cost-effectively.
The Ironton, Ohio, resident previously served as a welder for Tri-America Contractors of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and completed a five-year apprenticeship with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 577.
A U.S. Army veteran, Lowe is a graduate of Ironton High School and attended the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, Ohio. He has earned more than 50 welding certifications.
To contact Lowe or learn more about RCBI’s Advanced Welding Program, email lowef@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1668.
Pence appointed to Eleventh Family Court Circuit in West Virginia
West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins on Tuesday welcomed Julie A. Pence to the judiciary after Gov. Jim Justice appointed Ms. Pence to the Eleventh Family Court Circuit (Kanawha County).
“I congratulate Julie Pence on her appointment to the family court bench,” Jenkins said. “Her background as a family practice attorney will help her serve litigants who often are going through the most difficult periods of their lives when they are in family court hearings.”
Pence is a 1995 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. She has a 1999 bachelor’s degree in political science from Marshall University and a 2002 degree from West Virginia University College of Law, where she served as the class vice president.
She has practiced divorce and family law at Hardy Pence LLC in Charleston since 2018.
She previously was an associate attorney at Dinsmore & Shohl for almost eight years and was in-house counsel for a real estate development company.
She and her husband, attorney Christopher Pence, live in South Charleston with their two daughters.
CSX announces senior leadership changes
CSX Corp. announced the appointments of Mark K. Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin S. Boone as executive vice president of sales and marketing and Sean R. Pelkey as vice president and acting chief financial officer.
In his new role, Wallace will focus on special projects and initiatives supporting the president and chief executive officer. Wallace continues to receive treatments for cancer but remains committed to helping deliver on the company’s strategic growth initiatives.
“These appointments demonstrate the depth of CSX’s leadership and place us in a position of strength,” James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. “Kevin’s proven track record of implementing and executing successful strategic initiatives will provide strong direction to CSX’s sales and marketing team as we focus on capturing sustainable and profitable growth. Sean’s broad experience at CSX as well as his deep knowledge of our industry will continue to strengthen our financial performance and shareholder value.”
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead CSX’s growth initiatives and build upon the strong foundation Mark has established,” Boone said in the release. “CSX has never been in a better position to drive growth as we leverage industry-leading service and deliver new innovative solutions to our customers.”
Boone, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, joined the Company in September 2017 as a vice president responsible for investor relations. He then was appointed vice president of marketing and strategy to lead research and data analysis to advance growth strategies.
Boone has more than 18 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions and accounting, primarily focused on the transportation and industrial sectors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.
Pelkey joined CSX in 2005 and most recently served as vice president, finance and treasury. Pelkey has over 16 years of experience in finance and capital management and previously served as assistant vice president, capital markets and investor relations. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Boston University.
Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam announces new executive director
Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam announced that Andrew Blackwood will join the organization as its new executive director.
Blackwood will assume the role held by Shawn Means for the past three decades. Means announced his retirement in January.
In this senior leadership role effective July 1, 2021, Blackwood will advance the organization’s local housing initiatives by providing overall strategic direction and management of Habitat’s multiple programs, which includes oversight of: fundraising, construction, donor and volunteer relations, and daily office operations.
“While my background is somewhat nontraditional, my diverse collection of experiences prepares me well to think resourcefully and unconventionally to build strong relationships that are well-suited for Habitat for Humanity and the community in which it serves,” said Blackwood.
Blackwood has earned degrees from the University of Charleston, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia University in mathematics, psychology, and education leadership. His professional experience includes 16 years as executive director of the National Youth Science Foundation and 13 years as a mathematics professor at WVU Institute of Technology. At the National Youth Science Foundation, Blackwood was the longest-serving director of the National Youth Science Camp, led the effort to acquire and develop the National Youth Science Center near Davis in Tucker County, and served on numerous state-wide STEM-education committees. Blackwood also developed and implemented grants to provide expanded STEM programs to students throughout the state.