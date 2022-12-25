Yadala named December Fellow of the Month
Vivek Yadala, M.D., has been named the December Fellow of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Yadala is finishing his third and final year of the hematology and oncology fellowship program at the medical school. He obtained his M.D. from the Shri B.M. Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Center in India, followed by an internal medicine residency at Marshall.
Yadala was nominated by Toni Pacioles, M.D., associate professor of hematology and oncology, for his outstanding service as this year’s chief fellow.
“Dr. Yadala is a pleasure to work with and dedicated to his co-fellows’ educational needs,” Pacioles said. “He actively participates in conferences, asks thought-provoking and challenging questions during rounds and promptly provides updates about faculty and fellows’ schedules, rotations, lectures and conferences.”
“He has an outstanding work ethic and exemplary professionalism,” said Maria Tria-Tirona, professor and chief of the department of hematology and oncology. “Dr. Yadala always goes the extra mile, especially when it comes to patient care. He also excels in his administrative role as our current chief fellow.”
As part of his Fellow of the Month recognition, Yadala received a plaque and designated parking spot.
After completing his training in June 2023, Yadala will join his wife, Bhavana Vemula, as faculty at the University of Arkansas. Vemula completed her endocrinology fellowship in June.
Marshall medical student awarded predoctoral fellowship
Renat Roytenberg, a student pursuing a combined M.D. and Ph.D. at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was awarded the highly competitive two-year predoctoral fellowship with the American Heart Association.
As part of the fellowship, Roytenberg will investigate thrombosis in the context of COVID-19. Roytenberg is conducting his Ph.D. dissertation research work under the mentorship of Wei Li, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical sciences.
For more than a decade, Li’s lab has been pioneering the study of a novel thrombotic mediator, thymidine phosphorylase (TYMP). Earlier this year, Li’s team found, for the first time, that SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly increased TYMP expression and is positively correlated with disease severity. Roytenberg’s research seeks to clarify the detailed mechanism regarding the involvement of TYMP in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-induced inflammation and thrombosis. This research could help establish TYMP as a therapeutic target in COVID-19.
Roytenberg earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics, biochemistry and chemistry from La Salle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
WV BusinessLink gets program coordinator
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center, a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, announced Mark Burdette as the new program coordinator for West Virginia BusinessLink.
Burdette will oversee and promote West Virginia BusinessLink, a one-stop, online platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, including existing businesses, start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs, for resources in the state.
Before joining the West Virginia Department of Economic Development with WVSBDC, Burdette worked in the private sector as co-founder of Citynet, along with starting and growing other small businesses in West Virginia in the areas of technology, manufacturing and marketing.
Burdette brings years of experience working in the entrepreneurial development arena, most notably as general manager of the Advantage Valley Entrepreneurial League System.
A native of West Virginia, Burdette has devoted his career to not only starting and growing companies in West Virginia but has helped advance entrepreneurship and innovation as an important economic development strategy throughout the state.
WV BusinessLink is a service of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The WV SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).