Stapleton Law Office attorney receives award
John Stapleton, the senior partner at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected as a candidate by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the “Top 10 Attorney Award” for family Law in West Virginia.
Stapleton has handled thousands of cases and has over 42 years of experience representing people in the region. His practice focuses on litigation, such as general civil litigation and personal injury, and family law, such as divorce and child custody.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Rea of Hope announces retirement, new leadership
Rea of Hope, a leading provider of treatment and recovery services for West Virginia women impacted by substance use, announced today the retirement of its longtime founding executive director, Marie Beaver.
Beaver will retire on Dec. 31 following 18 years growing and leading the organization.
Beaver began as the founding director of Rea of Hope in 2003, following her own personal journey to recovery. She has dedicated the last three decades of her career to working with others who are struggling with addiction and helping them find hope, purpose, health and recovery.
Through Beaver’s vision and leadership, Rea of Hope has played an invaluable role in the Charleston community and the entire state. Under Beaver’s tenure, Rea of Hope has celebrated more than 249 graduates from 44 counties. In addition, 380 children have been reunited with their mothers, hundreds of parents and stepparents have gotten back their daughters and countless family members and friends have felt the positive impacts of recovery.
Beaver will continue to be involved with Rea of Hope and will serve as a remote employee beginning Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. In this role, she will continue to oversee and provide guidance on budget-related matters, grants and fundraising efforts.
Dana Petroff will be Rea of Hope’s new executive director effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Petroff brings more than 25 years of experience working in treatment and recovery, having most recently served as director of addiction services for Prestera Addiction Recovery Care (PARC East).
She was previously a consultant for the state of West Virginia’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) Program, which allows law enforcement officers to give low-level offenders the opportunity for rehabilitation in place of incarceration.
Petroff is a graduate of Marshall University, where she earned her bachelor’s in social work and her master’s in counseling and rehabilitation, with a focus on mental health.
Today, Rea of Hope serves 47 women and their minor children at its seven locations in Charleston and employs a staff of nine full-time and three part-time individuals. Eight of its 12 employees are Rea of Hope program graduates.
Rea of Hope is currently preparing for the ribbon cutting of its latest property, a newly constructed three-bedroom townhouse in Charleston. This addition was made possible by support from the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Evans recognized by Goldy Auto
Ryan Evans was named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for October 2021.
Evans has been honored with this award 11 times in the last 12 months. He has been a part of the team at Goldy for 12 months .
Evans, along with his wife Kayla and his four children, Kinsley, 10, Nehemiah, 8, Adelyn, 4, and Saylor, 1, reside in Proctorville, Ohio.
He is a 2009 graduate of Fairland High School and attended Marshall University.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell recognized
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell PLLC has again been recognized as a Tier 1 firm in Charleston for the practice areas of insurance law, construction law, mediation and arbitration, and litigation–insurance by U.S. News’ Best Lawyers Best Law Firms for 2022.
Firms included in the 2022 Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.
Selection to Best Lawyers is based on an evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.
Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein Perry & Powell, established in 1989, is a full-service law firm representing individuals, companies, and businesses throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.