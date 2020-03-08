Philanthropy West Virginia announces new board members
Philanthropy West Virginia’s membership has elected Megan Hannah of West Virginia American Water and Elizabeth Pellegrin of the Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation to three-year terms, from 2020 to 2023, on the board of directors.
Hannah and Pellegrin were elected to fill the positions vacated by BB&T’s Patricia Watson and Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation’s Sue Sergi.
Hannah is the external affairs manager for West Virginia American Water. In her role, she supports the strategic communication needs of the state including customer communication, community engagement, philanthropic outreach and social media strategy.
Hannah joined West Virginia American Water in 2015.
Hannah is also a small business co-owner and resides in the Kanawha Valley with her husband, John and their six-year old son.
Pellegrin is a board member of Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation based in Charleston. She serves as the chief marketing officer at Charleston Area Medical Center, the largest tertiary hospital system in West Virginia. She leads the marketing and public affairs team and encourages strong communication skills, organizational abilities, strategic planning, and project management.
She is an award-winning professional in advertising, marketing, research, public relations, and government affairs nationally and internationally. She has been honored with the Young Guns by WV Executive, 2017 YWCA Woman of Achievement, and the first female Senior Vice President of Advertising at Charles Ryan Associates.
For more information, visit www.philanthropywv.org.
Wilson elected to national board, will serve as public member
The Rev. Dr. William Wilson of Huntington has been elected to serve as a public member of the Coalition for Physician Accountability, a national board.
Wilson is a retired United Methodist minister, board certified retired hospital chaplain, church administrator and formerly assistant to the bishop of the West Virginia United Methodist resident bishop.
The coalition’s purpose is to advance the quality and safety of patient care by providing a forum for dialogue among member organizations about ways to enhance physician accountability through continuous improvement in medical education, training and practice.
The participating organizations in the coalition include the National Board of Medical Examiners, American Medical Association, Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, American Osteopathic Association.
They are entrusted by the government, public and physicians with the responsibility to promote the professional quality and accountability of physicians.
Country Roads Angel Network hires Ballard as associate director
The Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a company offering investment and business advising in all 55 counties of West Virginia, has hired southern West Virginia native and Marshall University graduate Peyton Ballard as associate director.
Ballard is a graduate of Marshall University, first obtaining a bachelor’s degree in health sciences in 2017 and then a master’s degree in human resources management in 2018. He worked at both State Electric Supply Company and Marshall University before joining CRAN on Feb. 24.
During his time at Marshall, Ballard was an intern to the Human Resources department where he learned how the function of HR and the business development of the university coexisted to create a better environment for employees and students alike.
He further served Marshall University while in graduate school as a graduate teaching assistant for the College of Health Professions. There he taught courses in Allied Health Administration, Introduction to Research, and other courses as needed.
After graduation, Ballard began his professional career as a human resources professional with State Electric Supply Company, headquartered in Huntington.
OVP HEALTH hires Brewer as in-house counsel for company
OVP HEALTH, based in Huntington, has hired Elizabeth Brewer as the company’s in-house counsel.
Brewer will oversee the legal aspects of the company’s operations.
In addition to providing legal advice to senior management, she will direct legal strategies related to contracts, compliance and risk management.
Brewer comes to OVP HEALTH after serving for nearly seven years as an associate attorney with Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, in Huntington, where she practiced general civil and commercial litigation with an emphasis on personal injury, insurance and healthcare.
A graduate of Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in English, Brewer earned her law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law in 2012.
For more information, go to ovphealth.com.