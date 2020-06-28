Morabito Jr. receives UroLift Center of Excellence designation
Dr. Rocco Morabito Jr. has been designated as a UroLift Center of Excellence.
The designation recognizes that Morabito Jr. has achieved a high level of training and experience with the UroLift system and demonstrated a commitment to exemplary care for men suffering from symptoms associated with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or BPH.
This is the second year in a row Morabito Jr. has received the designation.
For more information, visit www.st-marys.org.
Three new prosecutors join US attorney’s office
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced that three new assistant U.S. attorneys (AUSAs) have joined his team: Ryan Blackwell, Courtney Cremeans and Nick Miller.
Blackwell is a graduate of the Cumberland School of Law and East Tennessee State University. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he was a prosecutor in the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Hawkins County, Tennessee.
Cremeans is a graduate of New York Law School and West Virginia University. She was previously an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Miller is a graduate of the University of San Francisco School of Law and its undergraduate school. For the past nine years, he was a deputy district attorney in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office in California.
Foster new CEO at Braidy IndustriesDon Foster has been appointed acting president and CEO of Braidy Industries.
Foster’s career spans more than 40 years. The company said in a press release that Foster gives Braidy Industries executive-level expertise in global metals, infrastructure and construction and capital projects.
Foster will continue to serve as CEO of Bridge Consulting LLC.
Foster previously served as an officer of both United States Steel Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, and the L.B. Foster Company, a NASDAQ-listed firm. In addition, he is a board-certified Governance Fellow and a member of the Private Directors Association.