Tiffany Aeling joins Valley Health Systems
Valley Health Systems announced the addition of physician assistant Tiffany Aeling to its provider team at its ear, nose and throat practice in Huntington.
At Valley Health — Ear, Nose and Throat, Aeling will join a team of surgeons and audiologists who collectively provide integrated care for the treatment of allergy and sinus issues, hearing loss, vertigo and balance disorders, while also offering surgical services that include cochlear implants, facial plastic surgery and pediatric surgeries, plus much more.
Prior to joining Valley Health — Ear, Nose and Throat, Aeling worked at Bellefonte Urological Associates. During her time at Bellefonte Urological Associates, she conducted new patient visits and follow-ups, assisted with outpatient surgical procedures, performed urodynamic studies and developed treatment plans for common urologic conditions.
Aeling, a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, holds two master’s degrees, completing Alderson Broaddus University’s physician assistant program in 2018 and a biological sciences master’s program from Marshall University. She completed her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Marshall University in 2014 and was a part of the swimming and diving team.
Valley Health — Ear, Nose and Throat is located at 3 Stonecrest Dr., Huntington. For more information, visit www.valleyhealth.org.
Dr. Onyechi Megafu joins St. Mary’s pain relief specialists
Dr. Onyechi Megafu, MD, MPHIL, is joining St. Mary’s pain relief specialists.
Megafu received his master’s degree in HIV/AIDS management/industrial psychology from Stellenbosch University in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
He completed an internship in surgery at the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and a residency in anesthesiology at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He also completed a post-doctoral clinical fellowship at the Blaustein Pain Treatment Center at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and a fellowship in pain medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.
For more information about St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists, visit www.st-marys.org.
Damron elected to Huntington FSB’s board of directors
Huntington Federal Savings Bank announced R. Calvin Damron, II, as a new member of its board of directors.
Damron owns Henderson Insurance Inc., located in Hurricane in Putnam County.
The Huntington Federal board, which meets monthly, consists of seven members, each providing their own area of expertise. The members provide guidance, oversee management and develop strategic plans that assure the safety of customer deposits and meet the credit needs of the community.
Damron graduated from Marshall University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. Throughout college, he worked at banks in Matewan, Morgantown, Huntington and after college in Hurricane. In 2003, Damron assumed a position at Henderson Insurance Inc., which he has owned for the last six years.
Beyond work, Damron is serving a four-year term as an elected member on the Putnam County Board of Education and has volunteered and supported numerous charities and organizations, including youth sports leagues, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, United Way of Central West Virginia and Backpack Buddies.
Damron is married to Kristi Henderson Damron. The couple have two children: Carter, a student at West Virginia University, and Caroline, a student at Hurricane High School.
Established in 1934, Huntington Federal Savings Bank maintains its headquarters at 1049 Fifth Avenue in Huntington, as well as four branch locations across Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties. More information can be found at www.huntingtonfederal.com.
Pantangi joins gastroenterologist team at Marshall University, CHH
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital announced the addition of Dr. Pramod Pantangi to its team of gastroenterologists.
Pantangi has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He sees adult patients with a wide variety of gastrointestinal ailments and is skilled in general endoscopic procedures, including colonoscopy, EGD and motility studies.
Pantangi earned his medical degree at Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India. He completed his internal medicine residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, where he also completed fellowships in gastroenterology and geriatrics. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty certification in gastroenterology.
For information, call 304-691-1000.
Challa re-elected president of WV Board of Medicine
South Charleston cardiologist Dr. Kishore K. Challa on Monday was reelected to serve a second two-year term as president of the West Virginia Board of Medicine, while Cross Lanes internal medicine specialist Dr. Ashish P. Sheth was re-elected to a second two-year term as vice president.
The election took place during the regular bimonthly meeting of the WVBOM in Charleston.
Dr. Quartel-Ayne Amjad, recently named state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, serves as board secretary.
Challa succeeded Dr. Ahmed D. Faheem as president of the 16-member board in 2018.
Challa, president of South Charleston Cardiology Associates, began his medical education in his native India, and then moved to the U.S. to complete a medical residency and cardiology fellowship at Coney Island Hospital in New York. After completing his training in interventional cardiology at New York Medical College, he and his family moved to Charleston in 1989.
Challa is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology, is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and a member of the American College of Chest Physicians and the Kanawha Medical Association. In February 2013 he was presented with the Distinguished West Virginian award by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin and in 2014 received the American Heart Association’s Heart of Gold award.
Challa also chairs the board’s executive/management committee and personnel committee, and serves as a member of the Legislative Committee. He was originally appointed to the board in January 2013 and reappointed by Gov. Jim Justice in October 2017.
Like Challa, Sheth began his medical education in India before completing his residency in internal medicine at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Sheth also chairs the board’s Complaint Committee, and serves as a member of the Executive/Management Committee, Legislative Committee and Personnel Committee. He and his wife, Falguni, who is a respiratory therapist, operate the medical practice WV Primary Care.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine is the state agency charged with protecting the health and safety of the public through licensure, regulation, and oversight of medical doctors (MDs), podiatric physicians (DPMs), and collaborating physician assistants (PAs).