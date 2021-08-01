Kentucky State Police trooper, detective earn honors
On July 22, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown joined Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. to recognize 58 KSP troopers and officers for their professionalism and dedication to duty at a ceremony in Lexington. Post 14 troopers were included in those honors.
Trooper Tyler M. Daniels was named the Post 14 Trooper of the Year. A five-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 14 Ashland in Carter County.
Detective David I. Boarman was named Post 14 Detective of the Year. An 11-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 14 Ashland.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed. The achievement awards presented at the ceremony were for acts of service that occurred 2019.
Smith joins Scott Orthopedic Center
Sports medicine orthopedist Jarrod Smith, M.D., has joined the team at the Scott Orthopedic Center.
Smith is a graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He went on to complete orthopedic surgery residencies at both the University of Toledo Medical Center and the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. Additionally, he completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
“Adding Dr. Smith to our practice is a huge benefit for the area. He has been practicing in the region for many years and is well known for his excellence in Sports Medicine. We are excited to welcome him to the team,” said Luis Bolano, MD, chairman of the Scott Orthopedic board of directors.
During his college years, Smith was a member of the University of Tennessee football team, on the Georgetown College football team that won the NAIA national championship, captain of the Ohio Dominican University football team, and was able to provide medical coverage to professional teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays, the Washington Redskins, Auburn University and others.
Today, he continues his involvement with sports outside of his practice as the quarterbacks coach for the Ironton High School football team.
Scott Orthopedic Center was founded in 1929 in Huntington by Dr. Francis Scott. Scott Orthopedic Center specializes in general orthopedics, foot, ankle and lower extremity, joint replacements, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity and more. The Scott Orthopedic Center is located in the Highlawn Medical Building, adjacent to the St. Mary’s Medical Center campus, at 2828 1st Ave., Suite 400, in Huntington. For more information, visit www.scottorthopedic.com.
Pallottine Foundation of Huntington welcomes two employees
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington recently welcomed Claire Snyder, health program officer, and Kim Price, communications and research manager, to the foundation’s grantmaking team.
Snyder’s experience has centered on education, advocacy and fostering community connections. Most recently, she worked in higher education as coordinator of the Marshall University Women’s & Gender Center. In this role, she oversaw collaborative programming and student-focused services.
Previously, Snyder served Cabell County families as a resource specialist for the Mountain State Healthy Families home visiting program. She has also worked extensively with youth in residential care at Pressley Ridge Grant Gardens. Snyder earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Marshall University.
Price’s experience in health care marketing and community relations has focused on communications, advertising and public relations. She was a member of the marketing and community relations team at St. Mary’s Medical Center for over 16 years.
Her previous work experience also includes a position as copy editor at the Portsmouth Daily Times in Portsmouth, Ohio. Price is a freelance writer and a member of the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, majoring in print journalism, and served as an editor for The Parthenon, Marshall’s student news organization.
For more information about the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, visit www.pallottinehuntington.org.
City Holding Company elects Burton to board of directors
City Holding Company has appointed Gregory A. Burton to its board of directors to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of John R. Elliot.
Burton’s appointment is effective immediately, and he will stand for election by the shareholders at the next annual meeting scheduled for April 2022.
This increases the number of directors of the company from 11 to 12. The board of directors expects to recommend Burton as a Class I director, whose terms shall expire at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2024,
A Charleston native, Burton’s resume includes work in city and state government, as well as the banking, financial and insurance industries. Most recently, Burton helped start BrickStreet Mutual Insurance in 2006 and served as its CEO until 2017. BrickStreet merged with Motorists Mutual out of Ohio in April 2017 to form what is now Encova Mutual Insurance Group. Burton now serves as executive chairman of the combined entity. Encova writes business in over 20 states including those in which City National Bank is located: West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.
Burton serves on the boards of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the University of Charleston (Vitality Committee) and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (finance chair). Burton also serves as chair of the Encova Foundation, which supports education, health care and other causes in communities throughout West Virginia.
“Greg represents a wonderful addition to the City Holding Board of Directors,” said Charles “Skip” Hageboeck, president and CEO of City Holding. “With his deep knowledge of City’s market areas and leadership in the development, growth and transition of BrickStreet to Encova, he brings unique experience and expertise to the board. We are thrilled to have his advice and guidance.”
City Holding Company is a $5.9 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston. City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.
Diaz appointed cabinet secretary for Dept. of Veterans Assistance
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Edward A. “Ted” Diaz as cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance.
Born and raised in Huntington, Diaz has spent the past 10 years working at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, most recently serving on the staff of the secretary of Veterans Affairs at the VA central office in Washington, D.C.
Diaz logged 20 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Navy before his retirement in 2007. He earned numerous awards and commendations, including the Navy & Marine Corps Medal for Heroism for his actions in support of the U.S. embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, during the 1996 civil war.
“Not only is this man a West Virginia native, but his credentials are off-the-charts,” Justice said in a news release. “Ted Diaz has been an absolute superstar in his service to our country, and now, I’m incredibly excited to welcome him back home to continue his service on behalf of the State of West Virginia. I have all the confidence in the world that he will make us proud.”
“I am excited to use the experience that I’ve gained working at the federal level, both to take care of the great Veterans that we already have in West Virginia and to recruit more Veterans into this state that I love so much,” Diaz said in the release. “Under my guidance, the Department of Veterans Assistance will also strive to end Veterans homelessness in West Virginia, promote mental health awareness and initiatives, and help combat the growing problem of Veteran suicide. I look forward to taking on the responsibility of addressing the needs of West Virginia’s Veterans.”
A graduate of Marshall University, Diaz is the son of the late Dr. Salvador and Eleanor (Cline) Diaz. He is married to fellow Huntington native and Marshall alumna Julia (Narcise) Diaz and has four children.
Diaz will step in for former WVDVA Secretary Dennis Davis, who died unexpectedly in January.