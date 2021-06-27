Internal Medicine chief residents named June residents of month
Internal medicine chief residents Rania Al Asmar, MBBS, and Abdul Mughees Rana, MBBS, were selected as residents of the month for June by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Dr. Paulette S. Wehner, vice dean of graduate medical education at the school.
“From mentoring to providing committee leadership to helping with the implementation of a new electronic medical record system, these chief residents do it all,” Wehner said. “On top of everything, Drs. Al Asmar and Rana developed alternative academic and clinical back-up plans for more than 60 residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not an easy task. They have been exceptional leaders and we are appreciative of them.”
Chief residents help with administrative tasks along with setting the academic and clinical tone of the program.
“Drs. Al Asmar and Rana are truly extraordinary,” said Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D., internal medicine residency program director. “I cannot imagine recognizing one without the other. Together, with Dr. Al Asmar’s energy and Dr. Rana’s calmness, they have been the perfect combination. They are the type of leaders that make a program director’s job easy because you know they care so much and are truly devoted. Dr. Rana has covered more calls than any chief resident in the history of the program; he works tirelessly to ensure everyone’s needs are met and does it with a smile. Dr. Al Asmar is brilliant and energetic, always advocating both for the program and its residents; she has really enhanced education with her morning report sessions.”
Al Asmar received her medical degree from the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates prior to coming to Huntington to complete the three-year internal medicine residency. During her time at Marshall, Al Asmar competed on the resident jeopardy team, which won the state championship three years in a row. After graduation later this month, she will begin a rheumatology fellowship at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.
Rana received his medical degree from the CMH Lahore Medical College in Pakistan. He will enter a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.
Maxwell joins staff at Edward Tucker Architects
Edward Tucker Architects announced that Angela Maxwell has joined their staff in Huntington.
Maxwell is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, with a degree in architecture and environmental design. She participated in international study experiences in Switzerland and at the Bauhaus School in Dessau during her time at Cal Poly.
With seven years of experience post-graduation, Maxwell’s most recent experience is in the affordable multifamily and senior living housing realm.
A native of Maryland, Angela enjoys the outdoors and is very excited to be closer to the excellent rock climbing, hiking, and biking opportunities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Maxwell joins the team of architects and designers at Edward Tucker Architects who are celebrating the 25th year anniversary of the firm being established by Edward Tucker.
Sexton joins Hospice of Huntington as new VP
Hospice of Huntington announced Teresa Sexton, RN, MSNeD, as its new vice president of clinical services.
Sexton will be responsible for shaping and managing clinical nursing practice and patient care standards for the services that both Hospice of Huntington and its affiliated palliative care partner, Tri-State Life Care, provide. Those services include in-home and residential hospice care, short-term respite care, in-home palliative care, in-home caregiving services and more.
“Teresa is well known and highly regarded in the Huntington community and at the state level as a leader, innovator and strategic thinker in the healthcare industry,” said Melanie Hall, president and CEO.
“With a nursing career that has spanned more than 30 years and with roles that have taken her from patient care at the bedside all the way to executive leadership, Teresa has the experience, skill and vision to ensure care of the highest quality for our hospice and palliative patients.”
“During my career I’ve had opportunities to partner and work with Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare in different capacities,” said Sexton. “I feel privileged to bring my experience and passion for patient care to this organization and help them expand and grow their service offerings even further.”
Sexton’s experience combines clinical and business knowledge with organizational leadership, communication, and employee engagement skills. She has received numerous awards and recognitions during her career, including the Heart of Gold Award in 2015 from the Marshall University School of Medicine for her commitment and dedication to humanistic patient care.
Sexton is a board member of the West Virginia Geriatric Society, where she served as president-elect in 2019 and president in 2020. She is a board member of the West Virginia Organization of Nurse Executives and a member of the General Federation Woman’s Club of Huntington.
She is also a member of the American Nurses Association, the American Critical Care Nurses Association, the American Geriatric Society, the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the Nurses Improving Care of Health Systems Elders organization.
Sexton holds a bachelor of science in Nursing and a master of science in nursing, with an additional post-graduate certificate in nursing education.
For more information about Hospice of Huntington, Tri-State LifeCare and the many services the organizations offer to patients and their families, visit hospiceofhuntington.org and tristatelifecare.org.
RCBI announces appointments to career skills training programsThe Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University has added key personnel in support of its career skills training programs.
Jill Goheen of Huntington has joined RCBI as workforce recruiter. Goheen is responsible for recruiting students for RCBI’s nationally recognized machinist technology and welding technology programs offered in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College. She also will assist with recruitment for the soon-to-launch aviation maintenance technology program, a collaboration between Marshall and Mountwest, which will be administered by RCBI.
A graduate of Huntington’s St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Goheen earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University.
She previously served as a certified rehabilitation counselor for the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services and most recently as a student success counselor for Mountwest.
Matt Weatherholt has joined RCBI as lead instructor for the aviation maintenance technology program. The military veteran retired after 21 years in the U.S. Coast Guard where he most recently served as chief aviation maintenance technician/propulsion system manager in Elizabeth City, N.C.
He earned multiple FAA certifications, including a private pilot’s license, as well as airframe and powerplant and unmanned aircraft system certificates. A graduate of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Weatherholt has more than 19 years of aviation industry experience, having worked on numerous types of general aviation aircraft, Sikorsky helicopters and three generations of Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport planes.
The Ona native is a graduate of Cabell Midland High School.
Brad Green has joined RCBI has an instructor for the aviation maintenance technology program. A native of Lawrence County, Ohio, Green has worked for various airlines as an aviation mechanic and technical representative.
He has extensive experience servicing a variety of aircraft, including Boeing 747s, 767s and Embraer 145s, to name a few. Most recently, Green managed his own aviation company, providing technical support, training and maintenance planning to airlines and private owners across the country.
Green holds airframe and powerplant certifications from the FAA. The Flatwoods, Kentucky, resident graduated from Rock Hill High School in Ohio and attended Somerset Technical College in Somerset, Kentucky.
WV SBDC names Hott as innovation-technology program coordinator
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, has named Mary Hott as the new innovation-technology program coordinator.
The WV SBDC In-Tech program focuses on small technology-driven businesses in West Virginia. It helps enterprises to develop strategies and reduce risks around the commercialization of new products, services and processes. In-Tech also provides support in areas such as prototype development, product evaluation, business planning and applications to Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR).
The federal SBIR/STTR programs are among the largest sources of early stage capital for technology commercialization. WV SBDC In-Tech assists West Virginia companies with applying for SBIR/STTR state matching funds through the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Investment Fund.
“Mary understands commerce and technology from multiple sides, as an entrepreneur herself and as a knowledgeable guide leading others to success. She served West Virginia’s small business community as a business coach for many years and we are excited to see her transition into this important role,” said WV SBDC Director Debra Martin.
A native of Morgan County, West Virginia, Hott earned her master of science in information systems from the Northeastern University Graduate School of Engineering in Boston, a bachelor of arts from the New School for Social Research in New York City, and a marketing certification from Harvard University Extension School. She is also a Certified Business Advisor, certified through Kent State University.
Before joining WV SBDC in 2015 as a business coach, Hott spent more than 20 years in Boston’s high tech business community, first as a software engineer then transitioning into product management and business development. She returned to West Virginia in 2006 and ran the nonprofit Morgan Arts Council for six years as its executive director. Hott has twice launched and grown her own businesses: first a consulting software company in New England and, in her home state of West Virginia, a music production company.
To learn more about the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, visit WVsbdc.com.
Lange named director of nursing for Marshall Health
Pediatrics nurse Tracy N. Lange, R.N., has been named director of nursing for Marshall Health.
Lange joined Marshall Pediatrics in 1997 as a patient service representative before becoming a licensed practical nurse in 2010. She earned her associate’s degree as an R.N. at the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, Ohio, in 2015 and has served as nurse manager for Marshall Pediatrics since 2016.
“Tracy is bright, hardworking and kind. She is an excellent leader who leads by example,” said Joseph E. Evans, M.D., chief medical officer of Marshall Health. “She has extensive knowledge of our clinical operation, having worked with us for 24 years as a PSR and a nurse.
As director of nursing, Lange will ensure that nursing standards of practice are consistent across the organization and work to maintain a high quality of patient care by the nursing staff. She will also lead quality improvement efforts and assist departments in the recruitment and training of nursing staff.
“Working at Marshall Health for more than two decades has been so fulfilling,” Lange said. “When I think about where I started and where I am now, I feel so blessed to be in career field like nursing where I can make a difference, not only in the lives of my patients but for my fellow nurses.”