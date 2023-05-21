Ross appointed chief enrollment officer at Marshall University
Jerry Ross has been appointed as Marshall University’s new chief enrollment officer and vice president of enrollment management, starting July 3.
Ross will lead and direct the university’s enrollment management efforts, which include student success, financial aid, admissions and recruitment. His role will involve providing strategic guidance and leadership in these areas.
Ross has nearly 20 years of experience in enrollment management, having worked at various institutions such as Purdue University, Syracuse University, the University of Florida, West Virginia University and Southern Mississippi. He currently serves as the associate vice president for enrollment management at California State University, Chico.
During his time at CSU Chico, the university had three straight admission cycles of increased new student enrollment and improved retention.
Cabell Huntington Hospital selects employees of the month
Cabell Huntington Hospital has selected the winners of its Employee of the Month Award for March and April 2023.
The March winner for the non-clinical employee category was Christopher Scott, a food service worker, and the March winner for the clinical category was Fred Harris, a registered nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.
The April winner for the non-clinical category is Alex Fortson, a guest services employee, and the April winner for the clinical category is Michelle Slone, an RN in the Emergency Department.
The Employee of the Month Award recognizes employees who go above and beyond to provide excellent service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community they serve.
Mengistu, Howard named 2023 Gussler Fellows
Ashland Community and Technical College professors Aschalew Mengistu and Warren Howard were named 2023 Gussler Fellows during last week’s commencement ceremony.
Mengistu, biology professor at ACTC, received the Gussler Family Endowed Chair in Science and Mathematics Award. Howard, ACTC education instructor, received the Gussler Family Endowed Chair in Humanities Award.
In 2007, C. Gordon Gussler and his wife, Dixie Gussler, established the Gussler Fellow Award. As a distinguished alumnus of Ashland Community College, Dr. Gussler wanted to reward and encourage outstanding math and science faculty who foster in their students a desire to learn and reach their maximum potential.
In 2019, the fellowship was expanded to include an award for an outstanding humanities faculty member.
Mengistu joined the ACTC faculty in August 2007. He earned his Ph. D in medical microbiology from the University of Wales College of Medicine in Great Britain in 2002. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University upon completion of his Ph. D.
Howard is a professor of education, as well as a “first year experience” instructor at ACTC.
He has been employed at the college for 22 years. He says he loves teaching and learning from his students and everyone he comes in contact with.
Recipients are nominated by students, fellow faculty or college staff for empowering and motivating students to succeed beyond their experiences.