Brooks named director of clinical laboratory services
Matthew “Matt” Brooks has been appointed director of clinical laboratory services for Mountain Health Network.
Brooks will be responsible for the management, operation and technical activities of both inpatient and outpatient clinical laboratories within Mountain Health Network.
Brooks previously served as the assistant department head for laboratory services, directorate for clinical support services business manager and contracting officer for the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia. He also served as clinical laboratory scientist, blood bank officer in charge, quality assurance officer for the Naval Hospital Naples in Naples, Italy. Brooks also served on active duty in the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years.
Brooks received his bachelor’s degree in clinical laboratory science from the University of Cincinnati and his associate degree in medical laboratory technology from Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia. He is a certified medical laboratory scientist by the American Society of Clinical Pathology.
Dr. Semeret Munie named ‘Surgeon of Excellence’ at Cabell Huntington
Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Dr. Semeret Munie has achieved the Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation by the Surgical Review Corporation.
Munie, a bariatric surgeon in the Cabell Huntington Center for Surgical Weight Control and an associate professor in the Department of Surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is fellowship-trained to provide comprehensive weight loss surgery to patients with morbid obesity using a minimally invasive approach. Her fellowship training also includes minimally invasive anti-reflux and foregut surgery as well as repair of simple and complex abdominal wall hernias.
As an accredited Surgeon of Excellence, Munie has served as the primary surgeon in more than 150 minimally invasive procedures and has performed at least 30 procedures annually.
Munie joins Blaine Nease, MD, FACS, bariatric surgeon and assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the School of Medicine, as a recognized Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery. A total of 11 physicians at Cabell Huntington currently hold the Surgeon of Excellence designation. To attain the designation, physicians undergo a rigorous review of all aspects of their practice by a panel of independent reviewers.
Attorney at Stapleton Law Offices receives national award
John Stapleton, the senior partner at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected by Attorney and Practice Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Attorney Award” winners for family law in West Virginia.
Stapleton has handled thousands of cases and has over 43 years of experience representing people in the region. His practice focuses on litigation, such as general civil litigation and personal injury, and family law, such as divorce and child custody.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has served the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Hoops Family Children’s Hospital welcomes Crain
Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, welcome Dr. Courtney Crain to its gynecology care teams. Crain will also serve as an assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Crain joins Dr. Jennie Yoost as one of only two fellowship-trained pediatric and adolescent gynecologists in West Virginia. Both specialize in treating patients with pelvic pain, menstrual disorders, concerns with development, vulvar itching, labial adhesions, straddle injuries, contraceptive counseling and other gynecologic issues in patients aged 10 to 24.
Crain is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She received her medical degree and completed her residency at Marshall University and also completed a pediatric and adolescent gynecology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.
Mountain Health Network appoints four
Four members of the Mountain Health Network Strategic Marketing, Planning and Business Development Department have been promoted to system roles.
Rebecca Bookwalter has been named marketing research and analytics manager. Angela Henderson-Bentley has been named corporate communications manager. Phil Stanley has been named corporate campaign and brand manager. Jonathan Hodges has been named data analyst.
Bookwalter has worked at Cabell Huntington since September 1995. She has more than 30 years of experience in communications and market research. She earned her bachelor of arts in communication studies and her master of arts in communication studies with an emphasis on research methodologies from Marshall University. In her new role, Bookwalter will lead the enterprise market research data efforts for the system.
Henderson-Bentley has worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center since April 2012 as the manager of public relations. In her new role, she is responsible for developing communications strategy and messaging for Mountain Health Network. She has more than 28 years of experience in journalism, public relations and marketing. She earned her bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism and master of arts in journalism with an emphasis on public relations from Marshall University.
Stanley has served as creative services manager at Cabell Huntington Hospital since February 2012. He is responsible for developing, enhancing and ensuring the integrity of the Mountain Health brand and deploying the brand strategy. He earned his bachelor of fine arts from Marshall University.
Hodges has served as community relations specialist with St. Mary’s since September 2013. He is responsible compiling and analyzing financial and statistical information to support service line development and other research and planning efforts. Hodges earned his bachelor of science in health services administration from Ohio University.
All four employees have been part of the MHN Strategic Marketing, Planning and Business Development Department since the establishment of the network in 2018.