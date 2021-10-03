Payne Scarbro named Appalachian Leadership Institute fellow
Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation, has been named by the Appalachian Regional Commission as a participant in the 2021-22 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute.
Payne Scarbro, selected via a competitive application process, will participate in a nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning and case study analysis. The program begins virtually in October and culminates with the class’s graduation in July 2022.
“Sara’s incredible energy, drive and leadership make her a perfect fit for this program,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “Her love of West Virginia and the Appalachian region is evidenced by her incredible commitment to Marshall University and the people of our state. Sara is a true West Virginian and I’m very pleased she will represent our university and state in this prestigious institute.”
Payne Scarbro will work directly with public policy, community development, education, investment and other professionals who live and/or work in the region to identify and implement best practices and strategies to inspire positive change in their communities; build a robust network of leaders across the region; integrate community assets into long-last economic development strategies; and appreciate the diversity and commonalties of the 13 states in the Appalachian region.
She is a graduate of Marshall University with a double major in public relations and political science and a 1998 graduate of Winfield High School.
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the ARC in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; the Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. More information is available at www.arc.gov/leadershipinstitute.
HealthNet mechanic receives national award
Aircraft mechanic Mark Godbey of HealthNet Aeromedical Services and Air Methods Corp. is the recipient of the 2021 Association of Air Medical Services Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence.
“Through his decades of service, Mark has earned a position of trust among our flight teams. They know that when they fly in a helicopter maintained by him that the aircraft is absolutely, without question safe and ready to go,” said Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services. “His commitment to his profession, his colleagues, and his community is evident in everything he does. We are so honored to have him at the heart of our program.”
Sponsored by Leonardo Helicopters, the Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the safe operation of medical transport vehicles or the improvement of safe maintenance procedures of medical transport vehicles.
Godbey began his career as an aircraft mechanic 38 years ago while serving in the U.S. Army. For the past 34 years, he has dedicated his service to HealthNet Aeromedical Services and is currently stationed at the Huntington aircraft base at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He will receive the award at the Association of Air Medical Services’ Air Medical Transport Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, in October.
Summit Community Bank announces personnel moves
Summit Community Bank and its Trust and Wealth Management division announced the addition of two new vice presidents to the southern West Virginia region — Jennifer Willits and Clifton Clark.
Willits joins the Summit team with over 20 years of experience working in personal trust administration, charitable trust administration, estate settlement and fiduciary tax areas. A West Virginia Wesleyan College and Southeastern Trust School at Campbell University graduate, Willits currently serves as the president of the Charleston Estate Planning Council. She is a member of the West Virginia Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame. Willits is a past board member of YWCA, Rae of Hope House and Childhood Language Center Boards and past president of the Charleston Vandalia Rotary Club. Willits resides in Hurricane with her family.
Clark, a veteran of the financial industry, comes to Summit Community Bank with over 18 years of experience, including wealth management, trust, financial, and estate planning, and commercial and personal lending. He received his undergraduate education at the University of Virginia, his MBA from the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics and his J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law. Clark is also a State Journal Generation Next: 40 under 40 honoree recognized for his professional and philanthropic work. He currently serves as president of the Mountaineer Montessori School, the vice president of the East End Community Association in Charleston, a board member of the FestivALL Charleston and as a board member of the Boy Scouts of America, Buckskin Council. Clark resides in Charleston with his family.
The bank also announced new leadership appointments for two of its team members, Julie Johnson and Elizabeth Sudduth. Johnson is the new executive vice president of trust and wealth management. Sudduth was promoted into a vice president, trust officer position. Both reside in Bluefield.
Jason Haught appointed interim director of PEIA
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Jason Haught, CPA, as interim executive director of the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) effective Oct. 30. Haught has served as chief financial officer for PEIA since 2001. He is a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall University.
This comes after current Executive Director Ted Cheatham announced his plans to retire effective Oct. 29.
“I wish Ted all the best in his retirement and I have all the confidence in the world that Jason will step in for us and do a fantastic job,” Justice said.
Cheatham was appointed in 2006 to oversee the PEIA self-funded group health insurance plans, which provide health and life insurance to more than 200,000 active and retired public employees and their dependents.
Maynard selected September Fellow by Marshall University
Erika Maynard, M.D., has been selected as the September Fellow of the Month by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education at the school.
Maynard is completing her second and final year of the child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship program at the medical school. Upon graduation in 2022, she will be the first fellow to complete the new program, which was first established in July 2019.
“The first trainees through a new program are in a unique position to provide us with incredible insight on ways to facilitate the organization and flow of new teaching services,” Wehner said. “With her strong interest in academic medicine, Dr. Maynard has taken a lead in designing the didactic schedule for the fellowship and serving as a teacher and role model for her junior fellows, general psychiatry residents and medical students. She will be a tremendous asset to the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine when she joins them as faculty next year.”
Maynard was nominated by Kelly Melvin, M.D., her program director.
“During COVID-19, there has been an unfortunate increase in demand for behavioral health services, particularly for children. Dr. Maynard has shown excellent leadership and role modeling for her peers as she has handled this volume with the maturity of an attending physician,” Melvin said. “She is a very thorough clinician who provides a high quality of care for her patients. We are fortunate to have her stay on as faculty.”
The Charlottesville, Virginia, native earned her doctor of medicine from the Marshall medical school, where she also completed her psychiatry residency. Maynard received an undergraduate degree in biological sciences from Virginia Tech. As part of her Fellow of the Month recognition, Maynard received a plaque and designated parking spot.