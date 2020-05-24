OVP Health hires Webb for inpatient behavioral health
OVP Health has hired Michelle Webb, M.A., for the newly created position of director of inpatient behavioral health services.
Webb comes to OVP Health, which is headquartered in downtown Huntington, after serving for the past two years as executive director of behavioral health at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky, where she provided operational and financial oversight for a 40-bed behavioral health unit.
In her new role, Webb will oversee operations at the new OVP Health Recovery Center, a 62-bed inpatient substance abuse treatment center in South Point, Ohio, which is expected to open this summer.
OVP Health Recovery Center, at the site of the former River’s Bend Health Care facility at Burlington, will provide 24-hour/365-day inpatient treatment and counseling for men and women suffering from severe drug and alcohol addiction.
The facility will offer 23 inpatient beds for men, 23 inpatient beds for women, and a 16-bed unit dedicated for patients with acute detox or severe withdrawal complications.
Thorpe, Carroll named May Residents of the Month
Anthony Thorpe, D.O., and Ryan Carroll, M.D., have been named May Residents of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Chief residents are peer-selected to serve during their third and final year of internal medicine residency training. This is the first time during the ROM program’s 5 1/2-year history that two internal medicine department chief residents have been selected.
Thorpe earned his undergraduate degree from Alderson Broaddus College and his medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. Thorpe will return to his hometown of Parkersburg to become a hospitalist at Camden Clark Medical Center.
Carroll, a native of Proctorville, Ohio, earned his undergraduate and medical school degrees from Marshall University. He plans to enter an infectious disease fellowship at University of Alabama-Birmingham and eventually work at a teaching hospital.
Marshall School of Medicine awards rural research grants
The Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine recently awarded two new rural research grants to four resident physicians.
A $25,000 grant was awarded to pediatric residents Joshua Hall, M.D., and Krista Putty, M.D., for the “Utilization of Tele-education to Improve Emergency Treatment of Students with Asthma and Food Allergies in Rural West Virginia Schools.”
Their faculty mentor for this project is allergist and immunologist Meagan W. Shepherd, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics.
Also, a $12,950 grant was awarded to psychiatry resident Mark Peterson, M.D., and Lee Mendenhall, M.D., for “Making Connections: Determining a Relationship Between Literacy and Rural Substance User Disorder Recovery.”
Their faculty mentor is Ashley Zawodniak, D.O., assistant professor of medicine.
The projects should work toward developing self-sustaining, effective programs in rural West Virginia that can serve as models for other rural health care organizations, the School of Medicine said in its announcement.
Funding for the rural research grants is through the School of Medicine’s Rural Health Initiative Grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
School of Pharmacy announces scholarships, employee awards
The Marshall University School of Pharmacy announced this month its student scholarship awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Recipients of the School of Pharmacy’s new employee award program were also announced in May.
Nineteen students received the following scholarships; four of the students received two scholarships.
n CVS Bilingual Scholarship: Desmond Besong.
n CVS Pharmacy Scholarship: Melba Vargas.
n Fruth Pharmacy Scholarships for the School of Pharmacy: Keaton Kaplan, Shannon Morrison, Samantha Dinis.
n MU School of Pharmacy Scholarships: Nakita Bryan, Austin Howitz, Keaton Kaplan, Jonathan Nicholson, Sarah Nickel, Carly Preece, Caroline Putnam, Lakyn Wallace.
n MU School of Pharmacy Dean’s Scholarship: Shayna Follett, Sheshadri Hoque, William Mays.
n MU School of Pharmacy Leadership Scholarships: Becky Cook, Noah Dial, Sheshadri Hoque, William Mays, Taylor Riedel, Tanner Sweeney.
n Professional Development Scholarship: Shannon Morrison.
The School of Pharmacy’s 2020 faculty and staff award winners are:
n School of Pharmacy Staff Person of the Year: John Taylor, A.A.S., instructional technologist.
n School of Pharmacy Teacher of the Year: Kenneth Canipe, Pharm.D., clinical assistant professor of experiential learning.
n Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research: Timothy Long, Ph.D., associate professor, department of pharmaceutical science and research.