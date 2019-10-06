Psychologist joins Valley Health East Huntington
Dr. Christina Johnson has joined the Behavioral Health team at Valley Health–East Huntington.
Johnson, a psychologist, brings experience working with a team of physicians and nurse practitioners in treating children and adults, individuals and groups to her role at Valley Health, according to a Valley Health press release.
Johnson uses evidence-based practices to address general mental health diagnoses, including depression/mood disorders, anxiety disorders, ADHD, substance use disorders, medication-assisted treatment programs, PTSD/trauma, personality disorders, insomnia/sleep disorders, psychotic disorders, and health change behaviors, including weight loss, smoking cessation and diabetes management.
Johnson earned her undergraduate degree, master’s degree and doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Marshall University. She recently completed a doctoral internship at Stone Mountain Health Services, where she provided integrated behavioral health services at three rural primary care centers in southwest Virginia.
Johnson also spent a year as a practicum student at Star Community Justice Center, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and a year as a practicum student with Valley Health Systems. She is a member of the Psi Chi National Honor Society, the West Virginia Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association and the Southeastern Psychological Association.
Johnson worked for two years at the Marshall University Psychology Clinic and also served as a teaching assistant for Marshall University’s INTO Program.
Valley Health–East Huntington is located at 3377 U.S. 60 East. For more information call 304-399-3310.
Ball participating in inaugural class of Appalachian Leadership Institute
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced 40 fellows who will participate in the inaugural class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, including Tricia Ball, associate director at Marshall University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) in Huntington.
The class draws on each one of Appalachia’s 13 states, and includes public policy, community development, education, investment and other professionals who live or work in the region.
Each fellow will participate in the Appalachian Leadership Institute, an extensive nine-month program focusing on skill-building seminars, best practice reviews, field visits, mentoring and networking. The curriculum will be anchored by six multi-day seminars around the region, followed by a capstone graduation in Washington, D.C. The first session will take place in Morehead, Kentucky, Oct. 21 through 24.
Upon completion of the program, Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.
Stapleton Law Office attorney receives award
John Warren Stapleton, the senior partner at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected for membership by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys as one of the “10 Best Attorneys” in family law for West Virginia.
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is an impartial third-party attorney rating service and invitation only legal organization recognizing excellence of practitioners in the field. Stapleton also won this award last year.
Stapleton has handled thousands of cases and has 40 years of experience representing people in the region. His practice focuses on family law, such as divorce and child custody, and litigation, such as general civil litigation and personal injury.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based, four-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979.
Bias new director of marketing, sales at Big Sandy Superstore Arena
April Bias has been appointed director of marketing and sales at Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
Bias has experience in marketing, event planning, branding and communications. In her new role, she will oversee marketing, public relations and communications for the facility. As she joins the leadership team she will work closely with general manager Cindy Collins.
Prior to joining Big Sandy, she worked in Spilman Thomas & Battle’s Charleston office where she played a significant role in the law firm’s marketing and rebranding efforts. Bias is a Huntington native. She attended Marshall University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising.
Women’s Health Center announces next executive director
Women’s Health Center of West Virginia announced Katie Quiñonez as its next executive director.
Quiñonez has served as WHC’s development director since September 2017. She will succeed Sharon Lewis, who has held the position for more than two decades.
Quiñonez has extensive administrative, development and communications experience in the nonprofit sector, where she has long focused her career on providing essential care and services to marginalized and impoverished communities. Prior to joining the WHC staff, Quiñonez served as a paraprofessional at Children First LLC, a social services agency committed to building stronger families, and the director of development and communications at Facing Hunger Foodbank, a hunger relief agency that serves 17 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Quiñonez graduated from Marshall University with a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in nonprofit management. She will start her new position on Jan. 2, 2020.