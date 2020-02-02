Pediatrician joins Marshall Health
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Dr. Pamela S. Stallo to its pediatric teams of providers.
Stallo is a board-certified pediatrician with more than 25 years of experience. She received dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and psychology as well as her medical degree from Marshall University. Stallo completed a pediatric residency at West Virginia University’s Charleston Division at Charleston Area Medical Center.
For more information, call 304-691-8870.
Edwards named OVB vice president
Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) announced the promotion of Lori A. Edwards to vice president, secondary market officer, of Ohio Valley Bank.
Edwards is a graduate of Southwestern High School and the Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute. In 2008, she joined Ohio Valley Bank as the secondary market and in-house real estate processing manager. Edwards is currently based at Ohio Valley Bank’s Olive Street Annex in Gallipolis, but will be moving into OVB on the Square at the corner of State Street and 2nd Avenue upon completion of the building.
As part of Ohio Valley Bank’s Community First mission, many employees dedicate several hours a year in community service, including Edwards, who gives back by volunteering with Christian Life Academy and Rodney Pike Church of God.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio. The companies’ websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.
Valley Health adds to team in Hurricane
Valley Health-Hurricane has added board-certified family nurse practitioner Erin Nethercutt.
Nethercutt’s clinical expertise developed over 13 years at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she served in various roles, including charge nurse, clinical preceptor, super-user for computer programs on labor and delivery, and transport nurse for high-risk maternity patients. She earned her master of science in nursing degree from Walden University in 2018 and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
In addition, Valley Health Systems offers Charleston residents a new option for health care services with the opening of Valley Health-Oakwood Road.
Staffed by two board-certified family nurse practitioners, Valley Health-Oakwood Road is located inside Fruth Pharmacy’s Charleston retail location at 864 Oakwood Road. The new site features QUICKCARE services that include expanded hours for patients seeking care for minor illnesses and injuries without appointment. The health center also accepts patients by appointment and is a resource for primary care, physicals and more.
The staff includes Nethercutt and Candace Vinson, a family nurse practitioner, who bring years of experience to the new practice location.
Vinson obtained her master of science in nursing from Marshall University in May 2019. In 2015, she earned a bachelor of science in nursing from West Virginia University, where she graduated with cum laude honors.
While working toward her undergraduate degree at WVU, Vinson completed a nurse externship program in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Charleston Area Medical Center. Following board certification as a registered nurse, Vinson took on a similar role working in the MICU at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington.
The Oakwood Road health center, open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, is Valley Health’s second collaboration with Fruth Pharmacy within the past year.
Valley Health’s new Milton site, which opened last fall, includes a full-service Fruth Pharmacy.
For a complete list of Valley Health’s providers, services and locations, visit valleyhealth.org.
Harrison joins WVMA
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association announced that Kristen Harrison is joining the organization as its new communications director.
Harrison, a lifelong resident of West Virginia, brings a decade of experience in legal research and communications to the WVMA.
A native of Charleston, Harrison comes to the WVMA after working at Spilman Thomas & Battle, where she served in the firm’s corporate department as a project manager, overseeing energy and real estate projects. She previously served as special assistant to the chairman of the Public Service Commission.
In addition to professional pursuits, Harrison is an active member of the greater Charleston community where she is president of the Capitol Market executive board, has served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church and is actively involved with the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s scholarship program.
She is a 2017 graduate of Leadership West Virginia and serves on the West Virginia University Classic Committee. She is a graduate of Elon College in North Carolina.