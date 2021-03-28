St. Mary’s names Melissa Mielcarek director of cardiovascular services
St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, has named Melissa P. Mielcarek executive director of the St. Mary’s Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.
Mielcarek is responsible for providing the overall direction to key clinical and operational matters for St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute. She is also responsible for setting the Heart Institute’s goals and working to enhance the patient care experience. The Heart Institute includes cardiac rehabilitation, invasive and non-invasive cardiac services, vascular lab service and cardiovascular and thoracic surgery.
With more than 18 years of experience in health care administration, Mielcarek previously served as the executive director of the cardiovascular service line at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina. She has also served as the service line administrator and administrative director of hospital operations/business development at Memorial Hermann Southwest in Houston.
Mielcarek received her master of science in health administration and her master of business administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. She received her bachelor of science in biomedical science from Texas A&M University.
Marshall professor appointed executive editor of scientific journal
Marshall University School of Pharmacy assistant professor and Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine adjunct assistant professor Ruhul Amin, Ph.D., has been appointed as an associate editor of Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology: Cell Death and Survival.
The scientific journal publishes peer-reviewed research on the fundamental processes of life and has an impact factor of 5.2. Amin has been a review editor since 2014. Since, 2013 he has also served as an academic editor of the journal PLoS One.
Barren receives Ohio Southern Woman of Leadership Award
Ohio University Southern has awarded its 2021 Woman of Leadership Award to WSAZ-TV’s Amanda Barren. The annual award was announced during the 15th anniversary Celebrate Women virtual conference on Friday, March 19.
Barren was also one of dozens of conference presenters and led a discussion called “When Life Hands You Lemons Don’t Make Lemonade.”
Barren, a reporter and lead anchor at WSAZ in Huntington and Charleston, is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She was selected by the Woman of Leadership award committee because of her impact on the community and region through her dedication and ability to cover difficult situations through a lens of optimism, all the while enhancing the public’s understanding of critical issues.
The Ohio University Southern Woman of Leadership Award is given yearly to a woman in the Tri-State who empowers other women to achieve their full potential, fosters a network to support women’s needs and interests, and enriches the lives of women in the communities in which they live.
Nicole Pennington, executive dean of regional higher education and lifelong learning and dean of campus and community relations at Ohio University Southern, presented the award, citing some of Barren’s community passions.
“She’s a tireless volunteer and continues to be highly committed to her community through service, which is evidenced by her involvement with various nonprofit organizations, such as Dress for Success and Big Brothers Big Sisters, just to name a few,” said Dean Pennington. “And she is well known for her passion concerning mental health awareness and wellness, as well as being an advocate for the welfare of children and animals.”
Barren anchors WSAZ First at Five, 6 p.m., 10 p.m. on the CW and WSAZ Tonight.
Century 21 real estate agent receives award
Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Brody Nash, sales associate with Century 21 Homes and Land Real Estate, with the 2020 Century 21 President’s Producer Award.
The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates who earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
The Centurion Producer Award honors Century 21 system sales affiliates who earn $282,000 in sales production or 66 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
“We are thrilled to recognize Brody Nash’s work for this momentous achievement,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales.”