Mountain Health Network and the Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors have appointed Paul English Smith senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Mountain Health effective Jan. 1.
Smith assumes administrative responsibilities for the growing system to support and guide legal, risk management and insurance services; strategic planning, marketing, and business development; information systems; human resources; and philanthropy. He also serves as the system chief executive in the absence of the chief executive officer.
“Mr. Smith has been an incredible resource during my tenure as CEO of Mountain Health and previously as the system’s board chair and practicing physician,” Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health said in a press release. “His insights, institutional knowledge and earnest desire to support the system have made him an invaluable resource to many.”
Smith has served as general counsel of Mountain Health since 2019. Prior to his system position, he served Cabell Huntington Hospital as vice president and general counsel for 35 years. He has extensive experience in healthcare law, insurance, and hospital operations. Smith also served as interim CEO for Mountain Health Network in 2021.
Mountain Health also announced Melissa Eakle Leasure is joining the system as vice president and general counsel. She will be responsible for directing all legal, insurance, risk management, new ventures, and related affairs for the system.
Leasure graduated magna cum laude of West Virginia Wesleyan College, earned her juris doctorate at the West Virginia University College of Law and is a member of the West Virginia State Bar Association. She joins Mountain Health from Bailes, Craig & Sellards, where she has practiced general business, health care, real estate and commercial transactions.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
