MU School of Pharmacy faculty receives award, research funding
Melinda Varney, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, has been selected to receive a 2021 American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy New Investigator Award (AACP NIA).
The award includes funding to support her research on the deficiency of immune regulators IRGM, TIFAB and miR-146 in hematologic cancers, according to a news release from the university.
“I hope that our work leads to progress in treating and preventing progression of blood and bone marrow malignancies,” Varney said in the release.
Varney, a West Virginia native, earned her Ph.D. in biomedical sciences at Marshall, during which time she received a graduate researcher of the year award in a statewide competition. Varney has received many other awards from organizations such as the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium and West Virginia IDea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, which helps increase the state’s competitiveness for federal biomedical research funding.
Jafri selected as MU med school’s February Fellow of the Month
Hassaan Jafri, M.D., has been named Fellow of the Month for February at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education.
Jafri is completing his third and final year of the combined hematology/oncology fellowship at Marshall. He served as chief fellow from July through December 2020.
“Dr. Jafri was by far the best chief fellow I have had the pleasure to work with,” wrote Deanna Bowen, his program coordinator in his nomination. “He took his role as chief fellow very seriously. He was prompt in keeping me updated on schedule/rotation changes as well as changes to the conference schedule. He is kind, compassionate, a true professional and truly a joy to work with. He definitely made this coordinator’s job much easier.”
Jafri completed his internal medicine residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine after earning his medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Pakistan. He plans to join a community hematology/oncology practice in Ohio upon completion of his training in June 2021.
“To be recommended for fellow of the month by your program coordinator is quite a feat,” Wehner said. “While it is an honor to be a chief, the job comes with additional administrative responsibilities and activities which include determining the clinical schedule, vacations, call schedule, conference schedule, etc. It is a unique, but challenging, opportunity to see how the fellowship program runs from an administrative side and to be lauded by your program coordinator for doing an exceptional job is rare.”
Program Director Maria Tria Tirona M.D., echoed Wehner’s comments. “During Dr. Jafri’s tenure as chief fellow, I was very impressed with his excellent work ethic and dedication in ensuring that the educational needs of his co-fellows were met,” Tirona said. “He has been proactive in keeping the hematology-oncology fellowship educational activities on track. One admirable character trait that stands out is his consistent punctuality which, nowadays, is a rare find.”
As part of his recognition, Jafri received a plaque and designated parking spot. He credits his success to his wife, Isna Khan, who is a third-year internal medicine resident,and their 19-month-old daughter, Eshaal.
Evans recognized by Goldy Auto
Ryan Evans was named Goldy Auto’s “Salesperson of the Month” for February 2021.
This is the fourth month in a row Evans has received the award. Evans has been a part of the team at Goldy for four months.
Evans, along with his wife, Kayla, and his four children, Kinsley, Nehemiah, Adelyn and Saylor, reside in Proctorville, Ohio.
He is a 2009 graduate of Fairland High School and attended Marshall University.
Several inducted into Health Care Hall of Fame
Timothy Deer, M.D., president and CEO of the Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias; Craig Glover, president and CEO of FamilyCare Health Centers; Dan Lauffer, president and CEO of Thomas Health; Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., professor, chair and residency program director for the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Joan Phillips, M.D., co-medical director of the Children’s Advocacy Center at Charleston Area Medical Center; and Chris Zinn, executive director of the Hospice Council of West Virginia have been named members of the Health Care Hall of Fame Class of 2021 by West Virginia Executive magazine.
Health Care Hall of Fame inductees are people who have made a significant contribution to the state’s health care and supporting industries and have a passion for making the Mountain State a happier, healthier place to live. Honorees must have been in their current position and have lived in West Virginia for at least two years.
The other inductees of the 2021 class include Craig Boisvert, D.O., vice president of academic affairs and dean of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine; Mark Games, president and CEO of Northwood Health Systems; Sally Lynn Hodder, M.D., professor of medicine and associate vice president for clinical and translational research at West Virginia University and director of the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute; and Kevin McLaughlin, D.O., emergency room physician at War Memorial Hospital, staff emergency room physician at Potomac Valley Hospital and deputy health officer for the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health.
Nominations for the West Virginia Health Care Hall of Fame are accepted year-round and can be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/submit-nomination-2020-health-care-hall-fame.