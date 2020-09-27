Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital add pediatric specialist
Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (JCESOM) and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital are expanding pediatric emergency services with the addition of Dr. Ashley Litchfield, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist.
Litchfield, a West Virginia native, has been named assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at JCESOM. After earning her medical degree from Marshall University in 2014, Litchfield completed her pediatric residency and a pediatric emergency medicine fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, where she also received a master’s certificate in teaching in medical education.
Litchfield specializes in pediatric emergency medicine, with a clinical interest in pediatric trauma management and prevention. Her academic interests include medical education of residents and medical students through curriculum development and simulation-based learning, as well as a focus on quality improvement in pediatric emergency care and evidence-based pediatric clinical care pathways. She also has been appointed to the school’s admissions committee. She is certified in general pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics and will sit for the pediatric emergency medicine boards in April 2021.
OVP HEALTH hires three new employees
OVP HEALTH, based in Huntington, has hired three new employees to leadership positions within the company.
Ryan Sims, of Hurricane, West Virginia, brings 19 years of experience in healthcare law to his new role as in-house counsel for regulatory and compliance at OVP HEALTH. A 2001 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law, Sims most recently served as managing consultant for Guidehouse (formerly Navigant), in Charleston, where he assisted state Medicaid agencies with regulatory and compliance issues, policy issues and drafting regulations.
Allison Nolan-Phillips, of Gallipolis, Ohio, has joined the staff of the new OVP HEALTH Recovery Center, a 62-bed, inpatient, addiction treatment facility in South Point, Ohio, as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. She earned a BSN degree from Marshall University School of Nursing in 2016 and her PMHNP degree from The Ohio State University in 2020. As a registered nurse, Nolan-Phillips most recently cared for patients in the Behavioral Health Unit of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, in Russell, Kentucky.
Wade Martin, of Chesapeake, Ohio, has joined OVP HEALTH as FQHC operations manager to lead the company’s efforts in managing the operations of a growing network of federally qualified health centers (FQHC). Martin earned an MS degree in health care administration from Marshall University in May 2020.
Headquartered in downtown Huntington, OVP HEALTH provides an extensive range of emergency department and hospitalist services for local and regional hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers accredited outpatient and inpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people suffering from addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.
For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.
Three join ACTC faculty
Ashland Community and Technical College announced three new faculty: Heather Cantrell, Dale Queen and Robert Langford.
Cantrell has worked as a certified surgical technologist (CST) since December 2008. She is a graduate of the surgical technology program at ACTC.
Cantrell started at ACTC as an adjunct faculty member/clinical instructor for the Surgical Technology Program in August 2018. She served as interim program coordinator from October 2019 until she was hired full time in June 2020.
Queen joins the full-time faculty as a communications instructor after serving the college as an adjunct instructor.
After 25 years with the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, Langford retired and is now a member of the Criminal Justice program at ACTC. He taught as an adjunct instructor for the college before being hired as a full-time faculty member. He began teaching delinquency and the juvenile justice system as an adjunct instructor in 2018.
Reeves new director of American Red Cross of the Tri-StateAmber Reeves is the executive director for the newly formed American Red Cross of the Tri-State, the organization announced last week.
The American Red Cross of the Tri-State encompasses Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties in Kentucky; Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties in West Virginia.
Reeves will help support mission capacity building, informing the regional leadership team of community needs and perceptions, and strengthening relationships across all elements of the community by communicating the American Red Cross programs, capabilities and opportunities for community involvement. She will serve as the liaison to the community supported by community volunteer leaders and the chapter board.
Anyone interested in serving as a community leader, board member or volunteer in the new American Red Cross of the Tri-State should email Reeves at amber.reeves2@redcross.org.
To learn more about the Red Cross in your community visit www.redcross.org/car.
Ours joins King’s Daughters Family Care Center
Dr. Donald Ours joined King’s Daughters Family Care Center 384 County Road 120 South at Burlington, Ohio.
Ours earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, West Virginia and a sports medicine fellowship at Marshall University.
Ours is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and American Board of Family Medicine with Certificate of Added Qualifications in Sports Medicine.
Ours provides osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), a hands-on technique that moves a patient’s joints and muscles to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.
Ours is a team physician for Kentucky Christian University and Boyd County High School.
For more information, call the office at 740-894-2080.
WVHA names Kaufman organization’s next president
The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) Board of Trustees has named Dr. James Kaufman as the organization’s next president and CEO, effective Nov. 1, 2020.
Kaufman currently serves as vice president of public policy for the Children’s Hospital Association in Washington, DC. With more than 20 years of leadership, policy and advocacy experience, he has knowledge of a wide range of issues impacting hospitals at the federal, state and local levels.
Kaufman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from McDaniel College, a master’s in public health administration from the University of Baltimore, and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland Graduate School.
Harris appointed to board of United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc. has appointed Dr. Patrice A. Harris to its board of directors effective Oct. 1.
Harris, a native of West Virginia and resident of Georgia, is a practicing psychiatrist trained in child/adolescent and forensic psychiatry and the immediate past president of the American Medical Association (AMA), the largest association of physicians and medical students in the U.S.
Becoming the 174th AMA president in June 2019, Harris was the first African American woman to hold that position within the organization. She has served on the AMA Board of Trustees since 2011 and is the chair of the AMA Opioid Task Force. Apart from the AMA, she has also held leadership positions with the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the Medical Association of Georgia, the Big Cities Health Coalition, and the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association. She was also the founding president of the Georgia Psychiatry Political Action Committee.
Harris attended West Virginia University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in counseling psychology and medical degree. She completed residencies and a fellowship at Emory University and now serves as an adjunct assistant professor in the Emory Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and adjunct clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine. A fellow of the APA, she continues in private practice and consults with both public and private organizations on health service delivery and emerging trends in practice and health policy.