Marshall University’s Garrett named Emerging Leader Award winner
Dr. Zach Garrett, program director of the Marshall University athletic training program, was given the 2021 Emerging Leader Award by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) State Association Advisory Committee.
The Emerging Leader Award recognizes a person whose innovative ideas, service to the athletic training profession and professional integrity raise the visibility of the profession and inspire others to do the same. The award is given to a state leader who demonstrates excellence in their service to their state athletic training association within the first 10 years of their career.
Garrett has served as president, president-elect and secretary in the West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association (WVATA), during which time the association successfully advocated for legislation passed to protect the public health and improve athlete and patient safety in West Virginia.
In 2019, the WVATA was successful in passing licensure for athletic trainers, which developed a scope of practice for athletic trainers and enhances public protection, according to Garrett. In 2020, the WVATA was successful in advocating for the Alex Miller Law, which requires automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all secondary school sporting events.
Garrett will receive the award at the NATA State Association Advisory Committee’s State Leadership Forum this summer.
For more information about the Marshall University Athletic Training program, please visit www.marshall.edu/athletic-training.
PSG hires new VP of engineering and design
Portable Solutions Group (PSG) has hired Eric Gindlesperger as its new vice president of engineering and design.
Gindlesperger was born and reared in Boyd County, Kentucky. He graduated from Boyd County High School and the University of Kentucky where he received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.
Gindlesperger began his professional career with EN Engineering in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, as a design engineer. He served in a variety of capacities within EN across several industries, including refining, petrochemical, chemical, manufacturing, and power generation.
He left EN to pursue an opportunity with a startup company called PureCycle Technologies as a senior process engineer and operations supervisor. He led the operations team in the installation, commissioning, and startup of PureCycle’s processing facility in Ironton.
Gindlesperger later returned to EN as the business development manager for the industrial solutions division, where he oversaw all sales and marketing activities.
Gindlesperger currently resides in Russell, Kentucky, with his wife, Christine, and their two children, Scarlett and Slater.
Gindlesperger’s hobbies outside of work include watching UK sports, reading, and spending time with his family.