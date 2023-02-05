UWRC executive director announces retirement
United Way of the River Cities Executive Director Carol Bailey announced at Thursday’s board of directors meeting that she will retire effective July 15.
Bailey has led the organization since April 2018.
“I have genuinely enjoyed leading United Way of the River Cities these past five years,” Bailey said. “It has been very rewarding to be part of the good works that are happening across our community every day.”
The board of directors executive committee will form an executive transition committee to oversee the process of finding a successor.
Randy Saunders, board president, said Bailey will be greatly missed.
“It is difficult to put into words how much I have enjoyed and benefited from working with Carol over the past few years,” Saunders said. “She has shown tremendous leadership and consistency during an unprecedented time. While she will be missed greatly, her impact will continue to be realized for years to come. With that said, it is now time for the members of the Executive Transition Committee to find the right individual to assume the reins and oversee the incredible work being done by the United Way of the River Cities. This process is currently underway, and we look forward to continuing and building upon 100 years of impactful community engagement.”
Bosley retires at SMMC, Mullins named vice president
Elizabeth Bosley, vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, has retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center after more than 42 years of service.
Bosley, a 1980 graduate of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, began her SMMC career as a nurse in the surgical ICU. In the following years, she served in a number of nursing administration roles, as well as a critical care educator and a School of Nursing faculty member. In 2007, she became vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer.
“We truly appreciate Libby’s contributions to both St. Mary’s and the nursing profession,” said Angie Swearingen, chief operating officer of St. Mary’s. “We wish her the very best in retirement.”
“The mission of the Pallottine Sisters was ingrained in me from day one and is now part of who I am,” Bosley said. “St. Mary’s is a huge part of my life and always will be.”
Andy Mullins has been named vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer. Mullins has worked in a variety of roles in his 17 years at St. Mary’s, most recently as assistant vice president of nursing and patient services. He has also served as an RN in ICU and surgery, the clinical leader for surgery and the assistant director of surgical services.
“Andy has been a proven leader in nursing at St. Mary’s for many years,” Swearingen said. “His experience will be invaluable to our leadership team, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
“St. Mary’s is committed to improving the health and well-being of all we serve,” Mullins said. “I am excited to help fulfill that commitment through this new leadership opportunity.”
Mullins received his doctor of nursing practice and master’s degree in nursing from Ohio University. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University.
Smith awarded game master of the year
Jake Smith of Lost Escape Room was awarded “Game Master of the Year” by ESCAPETHEROOMers, a company in New York that covers escape rooms all over the world. He was one of 34 finalists.
Awards are voted for online by players from all over the world.
The game End of the Line won the Silver Award for the Bullseye Player’s Choice award in 2020 as voted by played worldwide and finished in the top 10 in 2021.
All games are created locally by the owners, Steve and Deborah Adkins of Huntington. The Lost Escape Room is located at 803 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Smith is originally from Sissonville, West Virginia, and is a graduate of Marshall University with a degree in marketing.
He has been with The Lost Escape Room since 2017 and is now the head game master/manager.
Ahmed joins HIMG primary care team
Dr. Nazia Ahmed has joined the primary care team at HIMG, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network.
Ahmed is now seeing patients in the Family Practice section of HIMG.
Ahmed received her medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her residency in internal medicine at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City.
Ahmed has more than 14 years of experience practicing in West Virginia.