Marshall’s Everett name to National Football Operations Committee
Marshall Football Chief of Staff Sharrod Everett has been appointed to the National Football Operations Committee, the department announced last week.
The committee is a national group of football administrators composed of 15 members and 13 trustees from throughout the country. Everett will represent the Sun Belt Conference’s football administrators and operations personnel.
Everett enters his second season with the Thundering Herd after administrative stops at Florida State, Oregon, South Florida, Western Kentucky, Northwestern, Tennessee State, the Big Ten Conference and Xavier.
The Thundering Herd opens the 2022 campaign Saturday, Sept. 3 against Norfolk State in a contest that will be played in Huntington’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Chevalier joins Valley Health
Paul Chevalier, Psy.D., has joined Valley Health Systems and will provide behavioral health services to the patients at Valley Health–Huntington and Valley Health–Milton. He is now seeing new patients.
Chevalier received his doctor of psychology from Marshall University in 2012 and his master of arts in clinical psychology from Marshall in 2009. He has practiced the Huntington area for more than a decade.
Chevalier is a member of the West Virginia Psychological Association. He enjoys backpacking and history, and he owns a working farm with his wife.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
