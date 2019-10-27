Conaway joins Behavioral Health
team at Valley Health-Hurricane
Valley Health Systems has added counselor Katee Conaway to the Behavioral Health team at Valley Health–Hurricane.Conaway spent eight years in various roles with Westbrook Health Services, which serves Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler and Wood counties in West Virginia. She most recently worked as a therapist providing professional clinical counseling services to adults, adolescents, and children in both office-based and school-based settings. Prior to that, she worked as an intern at Westbrook Health Services while completing her undergraduate and graduate education. Conaway also has experience in crisis counseling.
Conaway has a master’s degree in counseling and human development from Walsh University, Canton, Ohio, specializing in clinical mental health counseling. She obtained credentials as a licensed professional counselor and as a national certified counselor. Her bachelor’s degree in psychology and human services was completed at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia.
The Valley Health–Hurricane office is at 3729 Teays Valley Road, Suite 100. Patients are being accepted, and appointments can be made by calling 304-760-6040.
Pittman named 2019 ‘Counselor of the Year’
Tiffany Pittman has been named the 2019 Counselor of the Year by the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.
Pittman, who serves as the school mental health coordinator for the School Health Technical Assistance Center at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was recognized for her commitment and dedication to the profession and treatment of individuals and families dealing with substance use disorders.
For more than 20 years, Pittman has provided counseling services as well as program development and technical assistance to school-based mental health centers. Pittman was recognized during the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors annual conference in September in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Reale named director of advocacy
for Mountain Health Network
Mountain Health Network (MHN) announced that Abby Reale has been named director of advocacy. Working with the organization’s CEO and senior leadership, Reale will lead MHN’s policies and objectives for government and local community relations, as well as monitor federal, state and local legislation that could impact hospital operations.
Reale received her master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall University and her bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from West Virginia University. She is active with a number of community organizations, including Unlimited Future Inc., PROACT, Fairfield Development Corp., Junior League of Huntington and Generation Huntington. Reale is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Earlier this year, she received a Generation Next 40 Under 40 award from The State Journal for her contributions to her community.
For the past two years, Reale has worked as the assistant administrator at Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH). Prior to CHH, she served as finance director in statewide political campaigns in 2016. Reale was also the president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors West Virginia and an account executive/lobbyist for Minardi Public Affairs.
Barboursville attorney Jon Hoover recognized for client satisfaction
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the performance of West Virginia’s personal injury attorney Jon Hoover, of Barboursville, as 2019 “10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction.”
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients.