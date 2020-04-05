Pharmacy student receives national recognition
The U.S. Public Health Service has awarded Shannon Morrison, a third-year Marshall School of Pharmacy student from Huntington, an Excellence in Public Health Pharmacy Award.
She is among 89 pharmacy students across the country to receive the award, which recognizes demonstrated commitment to public health and the pharmacy profession.
Marshall’s Medical Outreach, which cares for Huntington’s homeless population, is just one example of how Morrison supports public health initiatives through pharmacy practice. She previously served as a U.S. Army pharmacy specialist and a hospital pharmacy technician. She provides Minorities Diabetes Risk Training and is a registered provider of the National Memory Screening Program. Morrison is an Army Academy of Health Sciences Honor Graduate and a recipient of the Golden Medic Award.
Radio personality celebrating 30 years at 103.3 WTCR-FM
On-air radio personality Judy Eaton is celebrating 30 years at TCR Country, 103.3 WTCR.
Beginning in March 1990, Judy co-hosted the TCR morning show with Chuck Black, then Clint McElroy and now with Cledus T. Judd.
TCR Country is currently the number one country radio station and number one country morning show in the Huntington market.
Eaton was personally named Best Disc Jockey in the Tri-State by The Herald-Dispatch in 2010 and named one of Radio Ink Magazine’s top 40 Program Directors in 2002.
Judy’s other accolades include Country Music Awards Station of the Year Nominee in 1992, 1993, 1995, 2002 and 2004; Named Country Music Awards Station of the Year in 1996; Academy of Country Music Award; Voted Best Morning Show | Tops in the Tri-State by the Herald Dispatch in 1991; and Voted Best Regularly Scheduled Sportscast by the WV Associated Press in 1991 and 1992.
Eaton was the 18th all-time leading women’s basketball scorer at West Virginia University and made the 2000 Mid-Ohio Valley Hall of Fame.
While at TCR Country, Eaton has heavily participated in several local charities. She’s helped build houses for Habitat for Humanity, she’s dedicated her time to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and she’s single-handedly continued TCR Country’s own Adopt-A-Child Program at Christmas for less-fortunate children. Other charities she’s volunteered her time for include Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society and the Facing Hunger Food Bank.
Eaton is married to Ron Musick and they have a daughter Ali Via, who lives with her husband Jacob and son Weller in Cornelius, North Carolina, and son Ron Musick, who lives in Pennsville, New Jersey.