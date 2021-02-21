Cabell Huntington Hospital names chief operating officer
Tim Martin, MBA, RT(R), ARRT, ASRT, has accepted the position of chief operating officer (COO) for Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Martin will lead the operational activities of CHH and serve on the Mountain Health Network (MHN) senior team. He will work with the Academic Medical Center; help drive the operational goals for CHH; ensure compliance with regulatory agencies and accrediting bodies is maintained; oversee hospital properties and construction; collaborate with staff, medical and dental staff and the community; and work with Mountain Health and St. Mary’s leadership to advance the Mission and Vision of MHN.
“While I have appreciated Tim’s organization, attention to detail and project management skills, I am especially pleased to hear from his peers, physicians and many members of the organization Tim’s vision, engagement and servant leadership philosophy. He is truly committed to CHH and its future,” said Mike Mullins, FACHE, president and CEO, MHN. Martin has held a number of leadership roles with CHH over his nearly 14-year tenure. He began as the director of radiology from 2005-2010, then he returned to CHH in 2012 and served as the executive director of ancillary and support services and as director of radiology. In 2013, Martin was named vice president of ancillary and support services then assumed additional responsibilities as the vice president of hospital operations and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2017.
Martin grew up in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, received his associate degree in radiology from Morehead State University, his bachelor’s degree in health administration from Grand Canyon College and his master of business administration degree from the University of Charleston.
He is a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and the American College of Healthcare Executives. He and his wife, Leslie, have two sons, Brady and Ian.
McGinnis promoted at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Benjamin A. McGinnis, a branch manager and financial advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Huntington, has been promoted to first vice president.
McGinnis, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2012, is a native of Huntington. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.
