Vieira named special assistant at Marshall athletic dept.
Arlin Vieira has joined the Marshall athletic department as the special assistant to the director of athletics. Christian Spears, who was introduced as the Thundering Herd’s new director of athletics on Feb. 25, made the announcement on Monday, July 18.
Vieira, 22, will have job responsibilities that include special projects with a focus on the student-athlete experience, and will serve as Spears’ executive assistant.
Vieira received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a dual major of finance and marketing and a certificate in sports management. She worked with the University of Pittsburgh Cathy and John Pelusi Family Life Skills Program in student-athlete development and as an alumni engagement intern. She helped Pitt Athletics as a sports camp intern. Vieira also worked in the Pitt football program as a recruiting assistant and office assistant. She volunteered for Pitt’s equipment staff and learned about broadcasting in the hands-on classroom of screenwriter, playwright and producer Kevin Michael Smith.
Vieira was captain of the Pitt dance team and held the position as the team’s social media manager. In 2022, she was voted Gold Standard Teammate of the Year at the Pitt Panthers’ Choice Awards.
Huntington Safelite technician wins international competition
Huntington technician Joe Milligan has won the global title of Best of Belron 2022, including a cash prize equal to one year’s salary. Belron is the parent company of Safelite, a provider of glass repair, which recently announced the award.
Milligan, a Safelite lead master technician, competed against 28 other top international technicians from across Belron’s family of businesses. He earned the Best of Belron title by demonstrating his skill and expertise in vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration (VGRRR) tasks including recalibrating advanced safety systems during the two-day event.
Best of Belron has been running biennially for over 20 years. Milligan joins 10 other Belron technicians who have been named global champions from countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United StatSA.
The 29 technicians, who had already won their own national title, competed for the international title.
Farrell, White & Legg PLLC lawyers honored
Farrell, White & Legg PLLC announced that four lawyers have been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
They are:
Michael J. Farrell — bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, litigation-labor and employment, mass tort litigation/class actions-defendants, personal injury litigation-defendants, and product liability litigation-defendants
Joseph M. Farrell Jr. — arbitration, litigation-labor and employment, and medical malpractice law–defendants
Erik W. Legg — medical malpractice law-defendants, and product liability litigation–defendants
Tamela J. White-Farrell — health care law, litigation-ERISA, medical malpractice law-defendants, and product liability litigation-defendants
Legg was also recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for medical malpractice law-defendants. J. Ben Shepard, commercial litigation, has been included in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
