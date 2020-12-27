Stapleton selected top personal injury lawyer
John Warren Stapleton, the senior partner at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected for membership to join “America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Lawyers.”
Membership among America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys is meant to identify and highlight the accomplishments of the nation’s most esteemed and skilled litigators in high-value personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability and medical malpractice matters.
Stapleton has handled thousands of cases and has over 40 years of experience representing people in the region. His practice focuses on litigation, such as general civil litigation and personal injury, and family law, such as divorce and child custody.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979.
Calwell Luce diTrapano adds to management team
Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC announced that lawyer Sydney Q. Kaplan has joined the law firm as its practice manager.
In addition to her management duties, Kaplan will also represent plaintiffs in general personal injury matters.
Kaplan is a former public defender in Ohio. Prior to joining the Calwell firm, Kaplan practiced law in the concentrated areas of medical malpractice and civil rights violations derived from Section 1983, along with general personal injury and contract disputes.
Kaplan earned her juris doctor from the Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University and graduated magna cum laude. She earned double bachelor of arts majors in History and political science at West Virginia State University, where she graduated as class valedictorian.
To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.
WV business council elects Clowser chairman
The West Virginia Business & Industry Council announced that Mike Clowser has been elected chairman of the organization.
He succeeds Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association, who has served in the position since 2012.
Clowser, who serves as executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, will assume the chairmanship of the West Virginia Business & Industry Council on Jan. 1, 2021.
Bridget Lambert, president of the West Virginia Retailers Association, was elected first vice chairwoman of the organization.
The West Virginia Business & Industry Council represents numerous West Virginia trade associations and businesses accounting for hundreds of thousands of employees across the state.