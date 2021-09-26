Marshall researcher receives $1.36 million for kidney research
Sandrine Pierre, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical sciences at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and interim director of the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research, has been awarded a Research Project Grant (R01), one of the most competitive grants issued by the National Institutes of Health.
Pierre was awarded the $1.36 million, four-year grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to study the regulatory mechanism of salt handling by the kidney and malfunction of this mechanism that compromises the body’s ability to remove salt. The new study will draw upon the expertise of Marshall investigators on the signaling and scaffolding function of the Na/K-ATPase protein and its impact on cardiovascular function.
Pierre will work with a team of researchers across the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Pierre joined the Marshall faculty in 2014. She has a doctorate in cellular and molecular endocrinology from Aix-Marseille II University in France.
Parker joins Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha Putnam
Sarina Parker has joined Habitat for Humanity Kanawha Putnam as business operations manager and will work with the executive director to assist in managing the business operations of the organization as well as funding development.
Parker, who has over 15 years of experience in business administration and operations management, offers a broad skill set derived from both for-profit and nonprofit organizational processes.
Most recently, she served as the director of operations for the National Youth Science Foundation, where she worked for nine years.
Parker earned her degree in fine art from West Virginia State University, where she studied painting, photography and design. She has a personal passion for the arts and sciences and has served as a volunteer for several student juried exhibitions as well as volunteering with several community organizations and church youth programs.
While the role Parker will perform at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha Putnam is a new one, her primary functions will be to fill the position of Tim Bollinger, who retired earlier this year.
Area medical facilities announce new physicians and faculty
Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Mountain Health Network announced the following new physicians and faculty members:
Electrophysiologist and associate professor Khalid Abozguia obtained his Ph.D. in cardiovascular medicine from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom and his M.D. from the University of Tripoli in Libya. He has completed multiple fellowships in the United Kingdom and the United States and is certified by the International Board of Heart Rhythm Examiners. Abozguia will see patients at Marshall Cardiology in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center located at 1249 15th St. in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-8500.
Neurohospitalist and assistant professor Jason Adams obtained his M.D. from Marshall and is one of Marshall’s first neurology resident graduates. He sees patients at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Dentist and assistant professor Dhawani Amin obtained her D.D.S. from SUNY at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in Buffalo, New York. Dr. Amin will see patients at Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery located at the Fairfield Building at 1616 13th Ave. in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691 -1274.
Neurosurgeon and assistant professor Heather Pinckard-Dover holds an M.D. from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she was the first female to complete a neurosurgery residency at the academic health sciences center. She completed a stereotactic and functional fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
Dr. Pinckard-Dover specializes in deep brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve and cranial nerve stimulation. For appointments, call Marshall Neuroscience at 304-691-1787.
Board-certified primary care provider and assistant professor Kasey Stickler earned her M.D. from Marshall and completed a residency and rural/sports medicine fellowship with Marshall Family Medicine. She sees patients at the CHH Family Medicine location in Barboursville and at the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute. For appointments, call 304-691-1100.
Internal medicine-pediatrics specialists and assistant professors Troy Wallace and Michelle Worthy earned their medical degrees and completed their residencies at Marshall. They will see patients at multiple Marshall Health locations. For appointments, call 304-691-1000.
Schultz-Britt, Sparks join Mountain Health foundations
Sara Schultz-Britt, BBA, MS, and Beth A. Sparks, PCM, AAC, have joined the staffs of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation and the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation, both members of Mountain Health Network.
In her role as the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital partnership coordinator, Schultz-Britt is responsible for engaging local and national partners of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in their fundraising efforts.
Schultz-Britt received her master’s degree in athletic administration from Marshall University and her bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. Prior to joining MHN, she served as the director of business development for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Central Ohio and West Virginia and as the assistant director of ticket operations for Marshall University Athletics.
As the grant and major gifts manager, Sparks is responsible for the foundations’ efforts in engaging government entities and other foundations for grants and event sponsorships, as well as donor pledge programs.
Employed at Cabell Huntington Hospital and MHN since 2012, Sparks previously served in MHN’s Strategic Marketing, Planning and Business Development department where she oversaw financial responsibilities related to advertising for the health system. In addition to studying accounting at Marshall University, Sparks earned a professional marketer certification through the American Marketing Association.
Jenkins Fenstermaker adds attorney to practice
Attorney Stephen Soltis has joined Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC. Soltis joins the litigation team in the Huntington office.
A previous associate at Jenkins Fenstermaker, Soltis has honed his litigation experience in the fields of health law, insurance, and professional and business services. As a litigation defense lawyer in West Virginia and Kentucky, he helps individual and corporate clients in matters of commercial litigation defense, insurance defense, medical malpractice defense, product liability and toxic tort cases.
Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.