Marshall art professor completes an artist-in-residence program
Marshall University professor of art Sandra Reed was chosen and recently completed an artist-in-residence program recently at the Weir Farm National Historical Park in Connecticut.
The program is offered through the National Park Service and Weir Farm Art Alliance and takes place at the former summer home of pioneering American impressionist Julian Alden Weir, who lived there between 1882 and 1919.
Weir Farm is now a 68-acre national park and the only national park for art. The Weir Farm Art Alliance selects 10 artists annually for its artist-in-residence (AIR) program. Reed is one of over 200 artists from around the world to have been selected for the residency program since its inception in the 1990s.
During her artist-in-residence experience, Reed lived in the Weir Farm caretaker’s cottage and worked in an adjacent large, light-filled contemporary studio, as well as creating art outdoors — or “en plein air” — throughout the park. She produced numerous works that utilize composite stencils and atomized acrylic ink while synthesizing the practices of plein air and symbolic abstraction, focusing on both natural and man-made landscape configurations.
Reed made about 20 works on paper and canvas during her stay, ranging from small studies to full-sheet compositions. A selection will be exhibited in Moon Gallery at Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, for “Array,” her next solo art exhibition in October 2022.
For more information about Marshall’s School of Art and Design, visit www.marshall.edu/art.
Nucor announces addition of Lamach as director
Nucor Corp., the company planning to build a new steel mill in Mason County, West Virginia, announced Monday its board of directors elected Michael W. Lamach as a director effective Sept. 1.
Lamach, 59, served as executive chair of Trane Technologies plc, which specializes in climate control and climate-focused innovations for buildings, homes and transportation, from July 2021 until his retirement in December 2021.
Previously, Lamach served as chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies after its separation from Ingersoll-Rand plc in February 2020 to July 2021.
Lamach served in a number of leadership roles with Ingersoll-Rand, including chairman and chief executive officer from June 2010 to February 2020; president and chief executive officer from February 2010 to June 2010; president and chief operating officer from 2009 to February 2010; president of Trane Commercial Systems from 2008 to 2009; and president of the Security Technologies Sector from 2004 to 2008.
Prior to his time with Ingersoll-Rand, Lamach spent 17 years in a variety of management positions with Johnson Controls International plc.
Lamach currently serves on the board of directors of PPG Industries, Inc. He served as a director of Ingersoll-Rand from 2010 to 2020 and of Trane Technologies from 2020 to 2021. Lamach also served as chair of the board of the National Association of Manufacturers from 2019 to 2021.
Huntington native receives national recognition
Founding shareholder Robert D. Boyd, of Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery, has been recognized as a leading practitioner in Chambers and Partners’ 2022 High Net Worth guide. His firm also was honored in the guide for the second consecutive year.
Both Boyd and the firm received a Band 1 ranking by Chambers, the highest achievable ranking, in the category of family/matrimonial law as part of the High Net Worth guide for the state of Georgia.
A native of Huntington, Boyd earned his law degree from West Virginia University in 1983 and was editor-in-chief of the West Virginia Law Review.
For more information, visit www.chambers.com.