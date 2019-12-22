Truist Financial Corporation appoints regional VP for West Virginia
Truist Financial Corporation, the result of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, announced 24 regional presidents who will champion its community banking model in various markets in the country.
Bobby Blakley has been appointed as the Truist regional president for West Virginia, responsible for delivering the full complement of the company’s services to clients in the area.
Marshall University medical student matched to Walter Reed residency
Gregory S. Hill, a fourth-year medical student at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has matched into a military residency program at one of the nation’s top military health care facilities.
Hill, a native of Chatham, New Jersey, matched into the Otolaryngology — Head & Neck Surgery Residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Hill earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, and will graduate with his doctor of medicine from Marshall University in 2020.
Lieutenant Hill was commissioned as an U.S. Army officer in April 2015 and awarded the F. Edward Hébert Armed Forces Health Professions Scholarship. In July, he will begin a five-year residency program where he will train at military and civilian institutions such as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Children’s National Hospital, and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. After completing training, he will serve service members and their families as an Army otolaryngologist, treating medical and surgical conditions of the head and neck.
The military match is the armed services equivalent of the civilian National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), which announces its residency matches in March annually.