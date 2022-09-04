Spaulding earns Small Business Development Center award
Business coach Doug Spaulding is being honored as West Virginia’s 2022 State Star, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center announced last week.
Spaulding joins the ranks of honorees from each state who were announced in August. America’s SBDC will celebrate all the outstanding SBDC employees from each network at the 42nd annual conference Sept. 6-9 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, California.
The criteria for State Stars include being an exemplary performer, making a significant contribution to their state or SBDC program, and showing a strong commitment to small businesses.
Spaulding has helped hundreds of business owners and entrepreneurs for more than a decade as a business coach for the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Marshall University and is a certified business advisor, but he says the experiences of being in the trenches and learning from experience by owning his own businesses was the best business education one could receive.
Spaulding supports clients from the state’s small business center in the southern region of the state. He is part of the center’s statewide network of business coaches who provide confidential one-on-one consulting for small businesses interested in starting and growing in the state.
Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners for August named
St. Mary’s Medical Center has announced the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for August.
The winners are Cody Davidson, laundry aide, for service and Carolyn Sears, Emergency Department RN, for patient care.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, their coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Village Caregiving’s Holton picked as finalist for national award
Village Caregiving announced last week that Jacqueline “Jackie” Holton has been selected as a finalist for the Home Care Association of America 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award.
Holton is among the top 13 home caregivers selected from hundreds of nominations from across the country. The national program recognizes the top caregivers across the country who provide care and services at home, such as assistance with bathing, dressing, and medication reminders, to seniors and people with disabilities.
“Jackie Holton was one of the first employees hired by Village Caregiving, when we opened our doors in 2013,” said Village Caregiving co-owner, Matt Walker. “Jackie is one of the most selfless, dedicated caregivers I have ever seen. She has worked thousands of hours for hundreds of families throughout the Tri-State region over the years, and has made a positive difference in so many lives. Jackie shies away from attention, but she deserves this recognition and honor.”
“We are so proud that Jackie Holton is a finalist for this award. We received countless stories of dedication, compassion, and love, but Jackie’s stood out from the rest,” said Home Care Association of America CEO Vicki Hoak.
“Caregiving is tough. It requires a special kind of empathy that not all people are lucky enough to possess,” Hoak said. “This award is just one way we can lift up our caregivers, who are a vital lifeline to the clients they serve at home. It is a pleasure to recognize those who go above and beyond with a song, a surprise outing, or a client’s favorite meal to ensure they are cared for.”
The top caregiver will be announced at the HCAOA Annual Leadership Conference on August 18 at the Hilton Orlando, and will receive a cash award of $1,000.