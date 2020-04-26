Benefit Plan Services partner earns new credentials
Teresa McClung, partner of Benefit Plans Services Inc., recently earned the CPC designation to become a certified pension consultant.
She has been with the company for 23 years. Other credentials that she maintains are ERPA, QPA, QKA and PHR.
Associate Bridget Pratt recently earned the QKA designation to become a qualified 401(k) administrator.
She has been with the company for 3 1/2 years and is currently on the path to obtain the QPA credential.
Benefit Plans Services Inc., located in Huntington, provides administration and consulting services for 401(k) plans and other qualified retirement plans.
Lincoln resident promoted to SBA Charleston branch manager
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Director Karen Friel announces Kimberly Donahue, a Lincoln County resident, is promoted to the position of Charleston branch manager.
Donahue was the economic development specialist for the branch office since 2008.
In her new role, she oversees the operations of the branch office, which services 27 southern West Virginia counties.
Donahue has over two decades of professional business development experience, during which she has developed skills in the area of business legal structure and marketing. She also serves as the Small Business Development Center project officer for SBA in West Virginia.
Donahue has a degree in political science from Marshall University and a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law. Donahue’s family has owned a business since the 1960s, giving her a unique understanding of the needs of the small-business community.
AAA East Central appoints first woman president
AAA East Central is announcing the appointment of Teresa “Terri” Petrick to the position of president of AAA East Central, effective April 1. She becomes the first woman appointed to the role in the club’s 117-year history.
Petrick previously served as senior vice president, with responsibilities including branch operations, human resources, the member service center, facilities, information technology, along with systems integration and strategic planning.
Petrick spent more than 30 years in the health care industry prior to joining AAA East Central in 2013. Her career began at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh as hospital planner. Her time with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) included the roles such as executive vice president of its McKeesport hospital, where she had overall operational responsibility. In 2001, she was appointed to a corporate vice president role for UPMC, with responsibilities encompassing integration and development of care management. She then moved on to president of UPMC Passavant and then UPMC St. Margaret.
She serves as chairwoman of Excela Health Board of Trustees, and her community service includes board memberships with LaRoche University and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Petrick earned her undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master’s degree in public management from Carnegie Mellon University.
Pitt-Greensburg honored Petrick in 2014 by awarding her the Alumni Association’s Alumna of Distinction, which recognizes excellence among the university’s alumni based on their professional achievements, service to the university and community service. She was also an Athena Award finalist in 2009.