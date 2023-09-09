Community Hospice’s Neill honored for dedication, care
Mary Neill of Community Hospice was recently honored at the Kentucky Association of Hospice and Palliative Care (KAHPC) annual conference.
Neill received the lifetime achievement award at the KAHPC annual awards luncheon held in Lexington, Kentucky, on Aug. 21. The award recognizes hospice professionals or volunteers who have dedicated their careers to forwarding the mission of hospice and palliative care. Neill is a 32-year employee of Community Hospice, where she currently serves as a clinical coordinator. During her tenure at Community Hospice, she has served in various roles, including director of admissions and assistant director of clinical services.
Community Hospice is a nonprofit providing quality end-of-life care since 1979. It serves more than 1,500 patients annually in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
ACTC adds new staff and faculty members
Ashland Community and Technical hired nine new faculty and staff members over the summer.
Kayla Acosta was hired in July to be an academic advisor and to lead student activity initiatives. Acosta is from Grayson, Kentucky, and previously worked as a teacher at Hager Elementary School.
Olivia Boskovic, from Proctorville, Ohio, is a biology instructor. She was previously employed at Ohio University Southern as an adjunct instructor of biological sciences and an adjunct instructor of chemistry and biology at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Boskovic also worked in a research laboratory at Marshall University where she trained and mentored undergraduate and graduate students for the last three and a half years.
Carol Bowen, originally from West Virginia and currently living in Cattletsburg, Kentucky, was hired in July as a nursing instructor. Bowen previously worked in the pulmonary department at Marshall Health and has a long history with hospice and palliative care.
Rebecca Cochran is an instructor for the Applied Process Technologies (APT) program and is from Argillite, Kentucky. Cochran is an alumna of the APT program and previously worked as an operations technician for Marathon Petroleum Co. for 11 years.
Cara Craddock, from South Point, Ohio, joined ACTC as a biology lab instructor. She previously worked at the University of Kentucky Clinical Lab and Tennessee Department of Health Laboratory Services.
Sara Crawford was hired as library specialist. Originally from Highland Springs, Virginia, she is currently a resident of Russell, Kentucky. Previously, she worked at ACTC as a part-time library assistant and as a lab clerk at King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Brian Eagan, currently of Ashland and originally from Huntington, was hired as an instructor in the electrical technology program. Eagan retired from Kentucky Power as an electrical supervisor.
Thayer Himes is from Lewis County, Kentucky and was recently hired as a welding instructor. Himes previously worked at and still is a member of the Local 248 Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steam Fitters.
Madison Klaiber joined ACTC in August as a public relations specialist in the marketing department. A Cattletsburg, Kentucky, native, she currently resides in Painstville, Kentucky. She was previously employed by WalkFM in Ashland as the social media management and listening engagement coordinator.
Matthew Pfau, from Grayson, Kentucky, is an assistant professor of electrical technology. Pfau previously worked as a commercial electrician at RJ Martin Electric.
Emily Willis currently resides in Greenup, Kentucky, and was recently hired as a nursing instructor for the practical nursing program. She previously worked as a travel nurse in Georgia and in Lexington, Kentucky.
Sarah Wilson, from South Point, Ohio, was hired as a nursing instructor for the associate degree nursing program. Wilson previously worked for OVP Health in South Point while earning her bachelor of science in nursing and is currently working on her master’s degree in nursing.
Valley Health expands
Valley Health Systems has expanded to Point Pleasant, West Virginia, with three new providers and a new health center.
Point Pleasant QuickCare is located inside Fruth Pharmacy at 2501 Jackson Ave. and opened on July 10.
The Point Pleasant Fruth location features two exam rooms and a laboratory and will serve as an urgent care clinic. Three new Valley Health providers are seeing patients at this location.
Physician assistant Mary Grace Workman received her master of medical science in physician assistant studies from Marshall University and is member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She is a native of Point Pleasant.
Nurse practitioner Whitney Watterson received her master of science in nursing from Marshall University and is board-certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She has a background in orthopedics, wound care, open heart recovery and emergency care. She lives in West Columbia, West Virginia.
Nurse practitioner Kathy Jo Kirby has more than seven years of clinical experience in diverse settings including neonatal ICU and oncology. She lives in Point Pleasant.