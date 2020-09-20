Stapleton Law Offices attorney receives honor
Matt Stapleton, an injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been chosen by the Best of the Best Attorneys as a 2020 “Top 10 Personal Injury Law Attorney” in the area of personal injury law in West Virginia.
The Best of the Best Attorneys is an impartial third-party attorney rating service and invitation-only legal organization recognizing excellence in the practice of law. Fewer than 0.05% of attorneys will receive this distinction.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, tractor-trailer accidents, motorcycle wrecks, premises injury liability, animal attacks and general personal injury litigation.
Born and raised in Huntington, Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has served the Tri-State since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Farrell, White & Legg attorneys on ‘best’ list
Farrell, White & Legg PLLC announced that six of its attorneys were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Michael J. Farrell is recognized in multiple areas of law that include mass tort and class action defense, product liability defense, commercial litigation, bet-the-company litigation, labor and employment litigation and personal injury defense litigation categories.
Tamela J. White is recognized in multiple areas of law that include ERISA litigation, medical malpractice defense, product liability defense and health care law categories.
Joseph M. Farrell Jr. is recognized in multiple areas of law that include labor and employment law litigation, medical malpractice law defense and arbitration categories.
Erik W. Legg is recognized in product liability litigation defense and medical malpractice defense categories.
Bernard S. Vallejos is recognized in multiple areas of law that include healthcare litigation, health care law, insurance litigation and malpractice law defense categories.
Megan F. Woodyard is recognized in mass tort and class action defense category.
Steptoe & Johnson attorneys recognized
The Best Lawyers in America named 90 Steptoe & Johnson attorneys in its 2021 rankings. They practice throughout firm locations in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Also, Steptoe & Johnson is top-listed in West Virginia in 17 practice areas including litigation, energy, oil and gas, labor, banking and finance, natural resources and others.
Included in the rankings from Steptoe & Johnson’s Huntington office are Rodney L. Baker II, Michelle E. Gaston, Anders W. Lindberg, Ancil G. Ramey, Hannah Curry Ramey, Jason E. Roma, Christopher L. Slaughter and James W. Turner.
Visit www.steptoe-johnson.com/best-lawyers-2021 for a complete listing of Steptoe & Johnson attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America.
Dinsmore & Shohl attorneys recognized
Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has announced that 40 attorneys in West Virginia were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Eight attorneys were listed as “Ones to Watch,” three were named “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective fields and 29 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers of 2021 list.
Dinsmore attorneys selected as Ones to Watch in Huntington and Charleston include Bryon D. Collier (mergers and acquisitions law); Adam T. Harlow (corporate law; mergers and acquisitions law; tax law); Matthew L. Ward (commercial litigation; corporate law); and Ian G. Henry (commercial litigation; corporate Law; project finance law).
Dinsmore attorneys selected as Best Lawyers in Huntington and Charleston include Allison S. Bungard (employment law — management); Mark A. Carter (employment law — management; labor law — management); Anna M. Dailey (employment law — management; labor law — management; litigation — labor and employment; mining law; natural resources law); Edward J. George (government relations practice; transportation law); Kelby Thomas Gray (employment law — management); Monika L. Jaensson (copyright law; patent law; trademark law); W. Henry Jernigan, Jr. (antitrust law; arbitration; bet-the-company litigation; commercial litigation; energy law; litigation — antitrust; mediation; mining law; natural resources law; product liability litigation — defendants); Brian J. Moore (employment law — management; litigation — labor and employment; mining law); Kevin A. Nelson (employment law — management; insurance law; litigation — insurance; litigation — labor and employment; privacy and data security law; technology law); Ashley C. Pack (litigation — labor and employment; mining law); William E. Robinson (employment law — management); Forrest H. Roles (employment law — management; labor law — management; litigation — labor and employment; mining law; natural resources law); J. David Bolen (railroad law); Richard J. Bolen (natural resources law; oil and gas law); M. Edward Cunningham II (commercial litigation; tax law); Daniel A. Earl (business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships); corporate law; mergers and acquisitions Law); Thomas H. Gilpin (bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; mergers and acquisitions law); Janet Smith Holbrook (bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; litigation — bankruptcy); Angela W. Konrad (personal injury litigation — defendants; railroad law); Daniel J. Konrad (banking and finance law; commercial litigation; litigation — banking and finance; mergers and acquisitions law); Luke Andrew Lafferre (mass tort litigation/class actions — defendants; personal injury litigation — defendants; railroad law); John H. Mahaney (commercial litigation; employment law — management; litigation — construction mass tort litigation/class actions — defendants; personal injury litigation — defendants; railroad law); Thomas J. Murray (banking and finance law; corporate law; financial services regulation law; mergers and acquisitions law; securities/capital markets law; securities regulation); Christopher J. Plybon (mining law; project finance law; real estate law); and Scott K. Sheets (employment law — management; labor law — management; litigation — labor and employment).
Dinsmore attorneys selected as Lawyers of the Year from Charleston include Janet Smith Holbrook (litigation — bankruptcy) and John H. Mahaney (litigation — construction).
Dinsmore & Shohl has more than 650 attorneys with locations in 26 cities throughout California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
For more information, visit www.dinsmore.com.