St. Mary’s Medical Center appoints Swearingen chief operating officer
Angie Swearingen has been appoints chief operating officer of St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network.
In the role, Swearingen will lead the operational activities of St. Mary’s and serve on the Mountain Health Network senior team. She succeeds Todd Campbell, who announced his departure in November and completed his 20-year service to St. Mary’s on Jan. 21.
Swearingen has served as the St. Mary’s vice president of finance and chief financial officer for the past 11 years. She has more than 25 years of health system and hospital experience through positions with Tenet Healthcare in Hilton Head, South Carolina; Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Lewisburg, West Virginia; St. Francis Hospital in Charleston; and Raleigh General in Beckley.
Swearingen received her master’s degree in health care administration and her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Marshall University. She is a member of the West Virginia Healthcare Financial Management Association and West Virginia Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on the board of the West Virginia Hospital Association. Swearingen is active in the community as she serves on the Marshall University College of Business Advisory Board and Executive Committee, the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment (PROACT) board and executive committee, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce board and executive committee, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center board and the West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program Advisory Board.
Rob Kaczmarczyk will fill the vice president of finance role for St. Mary’s. After joining St. Mary’s in 2015, Kaczmarczyk served as the director of decision support and, most recently, the director of finance.
St. Mary’s Medical Center appoints three employees to new positions
St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, announced three new appointments.
Todd Booton was named director of facility operations after serving as the interim director for the past four months. Booton has worked in facility operations at St. Mary’s for more than 30 years, including serving as the manager of in-house construction for more than 25 years.
Angie Martin was appointed director of surgical services. A 38-year employee of St. Mary’s, Martin most recently served as the assistant director of surgical services. She holds a master’s degree in nursing administration and leadership from Aspen University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University, and a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Kennedy-Western University. Martin is also a graduate of the St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
Andy Mullins was appointed assistant director of surgical services. A 17-year employee of St. Mary’s, Mullins most recently served as the nurse manager/clinical nurse leader of the operating room. Mullins received his doctor of nursing practice-clinical nurse leader and master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Ohio University. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Marshall University.
Mountain Health Network names Blevins chief pharmacy officer
Aaron Blevins has been appointed chief pharmacy officer for Mountain Health Network.
In the role, Blevins will be responsible for the leadership and management of the system pharmacy team, leading them in the use of evidence-based clinical decision making for drug use while controlling pharmaceutical expenses and maximizing patient benefit.
Blevins previously served as Pharmacy 340B program director for Mountain Health Network and director of pharmacy at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He received his doctor of pharmacy degree from West Virginia University and his master of science in health care administration from Marshall University.
Simonton advances to member at Offutt Nord PLLC
The law firm of Offutt Nord PLLC, announced the advancement of Mark R. Simonton from the position of associate attorney to the status of member, effective Jan. 1.
Simonton began employment with Offutt Nord in 2016. He has been recognized by his peers in recent years as a WV Super Lawyers — Rising Star and provides representation in a variety of litigation cases throughout West Virginia.
Garces now accepting patients in Ironton
Juanita Garces, a neurosurgeon with St. Mary’s Neurosurgery, is now accepting patients at St. Mary’s Ironton Campus, 1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton.
Treating a variety of brain and spine conditions, with a special interest in adult scoliosis, Garces is board certified in neurological surgery. She received her doctor of medicine with distinction in research from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She completed her fellowship in complex spine at the University of Virginia and her residency, including a stint as chief resident at Tulane Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
HIMG welcomes Karlet to pulmonary team
Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, has added Kelley Karlet to its pulmonary team.
Karlett has an extensive health care background, having held nursing positions at several area facilities, including St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG. Karlet graduated from the master of science in nursing family nurse practitioner program at Frontier Nursing University.
Willis relocating to St. Mary’s Women and Family Care
Erick Willis, MD, and the staff of St. Mary’s Pediatrics are joining the team at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care and relocating to its facility at 143 Peyton St., Barboursville. The change will be effective Feb. 7.
The move will increase patient access with a number of new amenities, including expanded space and convenient parking.
Board certified in pediatrics, Willis is accepting patients from newborn to age 18. He received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency.
OVP Health strengthens acute care services leadership team
OVP Health has hired Candice Tackett as vice president of business development, and promoted Nick Alexander to the position of president of acute care, and Dee Hackworth to vice president of hospital contract services.
As vice president of business development, Tackett will focus on the growth of the company’s service lines with an emphasis on acute care. Her duties will include acquisition of new hospital contracts, referral development for the OVP Health Recovery Center, and process improvement.
Tackett graduated from Marshall University with a B.A. degree in psychology and an M.S. degree in human resources management. She also earned her Black Belt Lean Six Sigma from Villanova University. Tackett comes to OVP Health from Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she served as assistant vice president of hospital operations.
As president of acute care, Alexander will oversee growth and operations of OVP Health’s hospital and inpatient addiction treatment services. He joined the company as vice president of business development in 2019. Alexander, of Chillicothe, Ohio, earned his M.B.A. degree in health care management from Liberty University and came to OVP Health after serving as vice president of operations for Adena Health System.
In her position as vice president of hospital contract services, Hackworth will oversee direct operations at hospitals under contract with OVP Health to provide emergency department and hospitalist services. She will focus on daily operations, compliance, patient satisfaction, physician relations and clinical direction. Prior to her promotion, she served as director of hospital contract services. Hackworth earned her B.S.N. degree from Morehead State University, and her M.S.N. degree from Marshall University. Before joining OVP Health in 2015, she was medical staff liaison at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
School of Medicine faculty contribute to health education book
Darshana T. Shah, professor of pathology and associate dean for faculty advancement at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has co-edited a new book, “Mentoring in Health Professions Education,” alongside Alice Fornari of Hofstra University.
The authors and editors describe the success of various mentoring strategies and structures of diverse mentoring programs and share personal experiences and reflections in the manual chapters, including one chapter, “Effective Mentoring Team Using Team Science Competencies,” written by Shah.
The foreword was written by Joseph I. Shapiro, dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Lawrence G. Smith, dean of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University.
The book is available online through Springer and Amazon.