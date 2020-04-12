Orthopaedic resident named March resident of month
Dr. Ardalan Sayan, a fifth-year orthopaedic surgery resident, was named Resident of the Month for March by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Nominated by nurses, residents, faculty and other members of the clinical care team, Sayan was praised for his willingness to help and provide constant support and guidance. He was also touted for his excellent leadership and organizational ability.
Orthopaedic surgery is the study of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles. This includes sports injuries and joint replacement to fractures and spinal deformity.
Sayan, a Boston native, earned degrees from the University of Massachusetts and St. George’s University School of Medicine. After graduation in June, Sayan will enter an adult reconstruction fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida.
Galloway named OB-GYN department administrator
Marshall Health has named Rachel E. Sargent Galloway department administrator for Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Prior to joining Marshall Health, she most recently served as the senior provider relations representative for WellCare Health Plans. She comes to Marshall Health with more than 10 years of health care administrative experience in the hospital and long-term care industries.
Galloway oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology, a 16-provider clinical department of Marshall Health with offices in Huntington, Teays Valley and Charleston.
Galloway earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and her master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall University. In addition to her role at Marshall Health, she is a yoga instructor at Studio 8, with certification in prenatal and postnatal yoga. She resides in Barboursville with her husband, John, and 7-month-old daughter, Graylin.
New West Virginia State Bar officers, members announced
Monica N. Haddad, of Morgantown, has been named president of the West Virginia State Bar.
Other new officers are Thomas E. Scarr, of Huntington, president-elect; and Benjamin M. Mishoe, of Madison, vice president.
Newly elected members of the state bar’s board of governors from Districts 6 through 8 are William C. Duty, Williamson; Robert B. Kuenzel II, Chapmanville; Robby J. Aliff, Charleston; Gerald M. Titus III, Charleston; Jonathan T. Storage, Charleston; and Timothy C. Bailey, Charleston.
Newly elected officers of the State Bar’s Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee are Eric M. Hayhurstd, of Morgantown, chairperson; Angela N. Brunicardi-Doss, Parkersburg, vice chairperson; and Ashton L. Bias, Charleston, secretary.
New members of the Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee from Districts 6 through 8 are Robin Paige Cisco, Williamson; Kassie Nicole Ball, Madison; Jessica Robey, Charleston; and Joseph A. Ford, Charleston.