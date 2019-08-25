Marshall School of Medicine names new registrar
Traci West-McCombs has been named registrar of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She previously served as interim registrar since 2018 and associate registrar since 2016 at West Virginia State University.
Before joining WVSU, West-McCombs was the jury administrator for the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia. She also worked for nearly 20 years in public relations and marketing, including 10 years as the marketing director for the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences and five years as the marketing director for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
West-McCombs earned a master of arts in journalism from Marshall University, where she also taught adjunct classes in public relations and journalism. She has a bachelor of arts in communications from Concord College.
OLBH announces retirement of chief medical officer
Officials with Bon Secours Kentucky Health System have announced that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Darnell will retire effective Feb. 15, 2020.
Darnell earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Louisville in 1980 and has been a fixture in Ashland since 1983, serving first as a family practice physician for 27 years before taking on roles as a hospitalist, physician adviser and OLBH chief medical officer.
His responsibilities at OLBH and Bon Secours Kentucky Health System include leadership of the Medical Staff Office; hospital-based physicians; Diabetes & Wound Care Center; Clinical Dietetics; ConnectCare; sleep, respiratory and neurology services; rehabilitation services; outpatient cardiopulmonary services; OLBH Pediatric Rehabilitation; Firm Fitness; laboratory; retail pharmacy; Information Systems and Services; and Kentucky GoodHelp ACO/Population Health.
Additionally, he served on the Bellefonte Physician Services Board of Directors and was the research accountable executive for OLBH.
During his career, Darnell earned a number of honors, including Citizen Doctor of the Year 2004 and Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians Distinguished Service Award 2015, Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians. He also served as the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians president from 1997-98.
He served 18 years as the assistant district administrator and district administrator of Little League baseball for 3,500 boys and girls ages 5 to 18. He served as an assistant coach at Russell for boys basketball and was the team physician for Russell High School for 20 years.
Wayne County native returns home to join MU Orthopaedics
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcomed Dr. Dana Lycans to their orthopaedic team of providers.
Lycans has been named an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in sports medicine as well as surgical treatment of the shoulder, elbow, hip and knee.
A Wayne County native, he earned his medical degree from Marshall's School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery. He completed an orthopaedic sports medicine fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama. Lycans serves as an orthopaedic sports medicine physician for Marshall Athletics.
Lycans is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 2211 3rd Ave. in Huntington. For information, call 304-691-1880.
Stamper joins Partners of Somerville & Company
The Partners of Somerville & Company PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, in Huntington, announced the addition of Andrew L. Stamper to its professional staff.
Stamper graduated from Wayne High School and obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree magna cum laude in accounting from Marshall University.
Prior to graduation, Stamper participated in the Somerville & Company accounting internship program for two years.
At the firm, Stamper concentrates his efforts on providing accounting, auditing and tax-related services.
He is a member of Generation Huntington through the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Huntington chapter of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Farrell, White & Legg attorneys recognized
Farrell, White & Legg PLLC announced that five of its attorneys were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Michael J. Farrell is recognized in multiple areas of law that include mass tort and class action defense, product liability defense, commercial litigation, bet-the-company litigation, labor and employment litigation and personal injury defense litigation categories.
Tamela J. White is recognized in multiple areas of law that include ERISA litigation, medical malpractice defense, product liability defense and health care law categories.
Joseph M. Farrell Jr. is recognized in multiple areas of law that include labor and employment law litigation, medical malpractice law defense and arbitration categories.
Erik W. Legg is recognized in product liability litigation defense and medical malpractice defense.
Bernard S. Vallejos is recognized in health care litigation and medical malpractice defense.