Valley Health Systems Inc. announced that Benjamin Allan, MD, FAAFP has joined the Valley Health — East Huntington location as a family physician, treating patients of all ages and whole families.
Allan has been a provider in the area for more than 15 years. He brings with him the skill and dedication of his experience to the patients at Valley Health in primary and preventative care services.
He is a graduate of Marshall University, receiving his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) in 2003 and completing his family medicine residency in 2006, and he currently serves as an adjunct clinical professor in the Marshall University Physician Assistant School.
Valley Health — East Huntington is located at 3377 Route 60 East in Huntington. It provides comprehensive services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-399-3310.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.