Feyh, Vore recognized by School of Medicine
Andrew Feyh, M.D., and Emily Vore, M.D., two general surgery residents at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, were named the June Residents of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Feyh and Vore started their fifth and final year of the general surgery residency on July 1.
“When reading the nominations of Drs. Feyh and Vore, a common theme emerged showcasing their excellent teaching skills and commitment to helping others learn,” Wehner said. “Creating a positive learning environment is exactly what we strive for at the School of Medicine. It is exciting to see our surgery residents rise to the occasion.”
Feyh was nominated by a Marshall medical student from the Class of 2023 for being “a kind and knowledgeable resident who takes multiple opportunities throughout the day to teach the student,” wrote Michelle Rueff. “He is a great example of what medical education should look like and how residents should nurture and guide medical students. He deserves credits and recognition for all the extra things he does in the hospital.”
Vore was nominated by Semeret Munie, M.D., associate professor and surgery co-clerkship director, who said, “Dr. Vore has exhibited leadership and initiative in medical student education by implementing the first medical student surgical boot camp course at the School of Medicine. The elective included medical students who matched into a surgical specialty, and they spent two weeks honing skills taught by Dr. Vore to prepare them for their first year as surgical interns. The vision of Dr. Vore to pass along knowledge to future peers exemplifies her commitment to the role of a resident.”
Feyh, a native of Lewisburg, West Virginia, earned a B.A. in philosophy and history from West Virginia University and his medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Vore, a native of Washington, Pennsylvania, earned a B.S. in biochemistry from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, and her medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio.
Following their graduation in June 2023, Feyh will pursue a fellowship in surgical critical care while Vore plans to pursue fellowship in a pediatric surgical subspecialty. As part of their recognition, the residents received a plaque and shared a designated parking spot.
Stapleton Law Offices attorney receives award
Matt Stapleton, an injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been chosen by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 2022 “10 Best Attorneys” in the area of personal injury law in West Virginia.
The American Institute is an impartial third-party attorney rating service and invitation-only legal organization recognizing excellence in the practice of law. Stapleton has received this award for the sixth year in a row.
Stapleton has handled hundreds of injury cases and obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, semi-truck accidents, motorcycle wrecks, premises injury liability, animal attacks and general personal injury litigation.
Born and raised in Huntington, Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family based three attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the tri-state since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Huntington man chosen to lead district of Elks
Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, from July 3 to July 6, for the BPO Elks National Convention. During the convention, David D. Webster, of Huntington, was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the South District of the West Virginia Elks Association Inc. and will serve a one-year term.
Each year, the BPO Elks donates more than $375 million in cash, goods, and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations. In the 154 years since the Order’s founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.
As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with nearly $16 million to help them build stronger communities.
This year, the Elks National Veterans Service Commission celebrates 75 years of service to veterans and military members. Elks provide direct service to veterans at more than 350 VA medical centers, state veterans homes and clinics; use grants to provide veterans with food, supplies, and support; and provide beds, supplies, and emergency assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness.