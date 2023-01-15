Communication Disorders faculty member receives LAMP certification
Marshall University assistant professor Kelly Young of the Communication Disorders Department and the Speech and Hearing Center, recently received LAMP (Language Acquisition through Motor Planning) certification from the Center for AAC (augmentative and alternative communication) and Autism.
Young began her work toward certification last spring and has since completed a 20-hour-plus American Speech and Hearing Association-approved independent study that included video review of clinical skills and feedback from a LAMP-certified mentor. With the certification, Young becomes one of three LAMP-certified professionals in West Virginia.
LAMP is a therapeutic approach to promote independent communication by individuals who use speech-generating devices using principles of motor learning. The approach is often used to give children with autism and other developmental disabilities access to communication.
Among the classes Young teaches is Communication Disorders 660, Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), in which she’ll incorporate LAMP techniques into the graduate-level study of diagnostic and therapeutic AAC procedures.
Marshall Health welcomes physicians and faculty
Marshall Health and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcome the following physicians and faculty members.
Gastroenterologists Maen Kamal, M.D., and Rahoma Saad, M.D., have joined Marshall Health and serve as assistant professors for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Kamal earned his medical degree from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He completed his internal medicine residency at Marshall University followed by a fellowship at Loma Linda University in California. Saad earned his medical degree from the University of Tripoli in Libya. He completed his residency at Marshall University followed by a fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Both are certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Kamal and Saad focus on digestive health concerns such as gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) and Crohn’s diseases and irritable bowel syndrome. They also perform colorectal cancer screenings and procedures such as colonoscopies. Kamal and Saad are accepting patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th St. in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1000. Saad is also accepting patients and referrals at Marshall Health-Teays Valley in Scott Depot. For appointments, call 304-691-6910.
Internists Rakan Albalawy, M.B.B.S, Ahmad Mahdi, M.D., and Kyle Smith, M.D., serve patients at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Mahdi and Smith also see patients at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center near Huntington. Albalawy, who is a general and geriatric internist, will also see patients at Marshall Internal Medicine in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center and its Hanshaw Geriatric Center at 1249 15th St. in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1000. All three are assistant professors for the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Albalawy holds a M.S. in biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University and a M.B.B.S. (commensurate with M.D.) from King Saud University College in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Toledo in Ohio and a geriatric medicine fellowship at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Mahdi obtained his medical degree from the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and completed his residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Smith earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.