Orthopedic spine surgeon joins Marshall’s neuroscience department
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, recently added orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Jeffery D. Kim to their teams of providers.
Kim, a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon, has been named an assistant professor in the departments of neurosurgery and orthopedics at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He treats all spinal conditions involving the neck and back and has a special interest in utilizing minimally invasive methods.
Kim specializes in adult degenerative conditions including spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, radiculopathy, cervical myelopathy and cervical radiculopathy. He uses both conservative and surgical treatments depending on the needs of the patient and evidence-based research.
Kim most recently served as an orthopedic spine surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He earned his medical degree from Rush Medical College in Chicago, Illinois. He completed his orthopedic residency at Marshall’s school of medicine, followed by a spine surgery fellowship at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Kim is accepting new adult patients and referrals at two locations: Marshall Neuroscience, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington by calling 304-691-1787, and Marshall Neuroscience — Teays Valley at 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot by calling 304-691-6910.
Smith joins OVBC, OVB boards of directors
Chairman and CEO Thomas E. Wiseman announces that K. Ryan Smith was elected to the Boards of Directors of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Ohio Valley Bank during the board meeting held June 15. His tenure will begin July 1.
“I applaud the boards selection of Ryan Smith to serve as a director of the company,” said Wiseman. “I’ve had the privilege of seeing up close the leadership Ryan brings to every situation he encounters. His experience and leadership on a statewide basis will benefit the company and our shareholders as we continue to grow and pursue our community first mission.”
Smith is president of the University of Rio Grande and brings to these boards 23 years of experience in business and the investment and securities industry. He also served in Ohio’s House of Representatives where he sponsored two different state budgets of $70 billion each and served as the 103rd speaker of the Ohio House.
Smith will be filling the seats left by Jeff Smith, who retired from both boards in May 2020.
A native of Gallia County, Ohio, Smith is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ohio State University. He is a past president of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, former board member of Holzer Health and current board member of the Gallia County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
He is a former board member of Gallipolis City Schools and led the Red Dot campaign, the driving force behind fundraising for the Gallia Academy High School building built in 2009.
Smith and wife, Vicki, reside in Gallia County with their four children: Grant, Blake, Kennedy, and Camryn.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns Ohio Valley Bank, soon with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Ohio Valley Bank’s 16th office, the Point Pleasant North Office, will be a drive-thru only location scheduled to open later this summer. Learn more at www.ovbc.com.
Young joins Network Innovation Solutions
Network Innovation Solutions (NIS) announced Michael Young as its business development manager.
Young will be responsible for establishing and maintaining client relationships, sales team leadership to grow and promote the sale of products and services NIS offers, as well as developing and implementing marketing strategies.
Young has been in sales and management for over 30 years working with companies specializing in technology, healthcare and B2B sales. His primary role has been assisting businesses, both large and small, align their core competencies with new technology to help them grow and make their operations more efficient, modern and secure.
“We are thrilled to have Michael on board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. His fresh perspective and approach to sales and marketing has our entire team excited at the possibilities of growth,” said James Thomas, COO of NIS. “Michael has proven to harvest the limitless options the IT industry has offer this community and provides value to our team and our clients. We are excited to have him join our team.”
NIS provides IT support services such as hardware, software, cloud computing, IT management, cybersecurity and data recovery. It has offices in Huntington and Ashland.
Maxwell attends workshop on stuttering
Jamie Maxwell, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, of Barboursville, was one of 20 speech-language pathologists chosen to attend an intensive workshop on stuttering therapy.
Maxwell, an assistant professor at Marshall University, participated in the workshop “Using Cognitive Approaches to Working with People Who Stutter,” held online from June 7-11. It was cosponsored by the Stuttering Foundation and Boston University.
“Those who are selected to participate already have professional experience and are highly motivated,” said Diane Parris Constantino, M.A., CCC-SLP, of Boston University, and coordinator of the workshop. “Although the Foundation provides full scholarships, many give up their vacations or part of their income to attend. Our task is to provide a forum where they can hone their skills.”
The Stuttering Foundation estimates that more than 70 million stutter worldwide. It notes that the more than 400 past graduates of the Boston Workshop program have created a “ripple effect” back in their home communities as they continue to share their knowledge.
{span style=”font-size: 1em;”}Adams named to 2021 West Virginia Rising Stars List{/span}
Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC announced that one of its lawyers, Benjamin Adams, has been selected for the sixth consecutive year to the 2021 West Virginia Rising Stars list.
Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in West Virginia are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive the honor. Candidates for each state’s Rising Stars list are selected annually and must be either 40 years old or younger or have practiced law for 10 years or less.
This summer marks Adams’ 11th year practicing law with the firm. His main practice areas include catastrophic and general personal injuries, medical negligence, inmate injuries, environmental contamination, toxic torts, and products liability. He is a member of the West Virginia State Bar and is also AV Preeminent Peer Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
Adams was elected in 2018 as an at-large member of the Charleston City Council, serves on the West Side Board of Advisors for Charleston Main Streets, and is a member of the Board of the Charleston Land Reuse Agency.
A rating service and Thomson Reuters business, Super Lawyers utilizes a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations in its selection process of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. More information is available at www.superlawyers.com.
To learn more about Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, visit www.cldlaw.com.
Rice honored for 20 years of safety
Averitt Express recently honored associate Scott Rice of South Point, Ohio, for 20 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Lexington-area facility is located at 1901 Jaggie Fox Way.