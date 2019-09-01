Kentucky Christian University announces sixth president
Kentucky Christian University announced that the board of trustees unanimously approved Terry Allcorn as the university's sixth president.
Allcorn follows Jeffrey Metcalf, who announced in September 2018 that he would step down after 10 years as president and CEO of KCU.
Allcorn and his wife, Jacqueline, are both graduates of KCU.
In addition to graduating from KCU in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Christian ministry, Allcorn has earned degrees from the Rio Grande Bible Institute (Spanish certificate), Ashland Theological Seminary (MA, cross cultural studies), Cleveland State University (MA, Spanish language and literature) and Capella University (Ph.D., education).
Allcorn and his wife have been involved in full-time vocational ministry and mission work in Ohio and Puerto Rico. Allcorn has held leadership roles in Christian higher education and currently serves as dean of Business and Hospitality at Valencia College in Kissimmee, Florida.
Dillon joins Valley Health Systems
Family physician Stephanie Dillon has joined Valley Health Systems Inc. to provide primary care services for adults and children at Valley Health's practice in Milton.
Dillon returns to the Huntington area from Danville, Virginia, where she recently completed a two-year family medicine residency at Sovah Health-Danville Regional Medical Center. Previously, she completed a two-year medical residency with Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She has a special interest in geriatric medicine, but welcomes patients of all ages for their preventive care needs and for the treatment of both acute and chronic illnesses.
Dillon completed her Doctor of Osteopathy degree in 2015 at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. She is the recipient of the WVSOM Alumni Association Roland P. Sharp Graduate Award, which is bestowed to a graduating student who exemplifies Dr. Sharp's vision of holistic care and service.
Dillon's undergraduate degree is from Marshall University.
Valley Health — Milton is located at 1 Harbour Way, just off the Interstate 64 exit 28. For more information, visit www.valleyhealth.org.
Adkins to serve as full-time chaplain for PROACT
The Rev. Rodney Adkins has been named the full-time staff chaplain for Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment (PROACT). The chaplain position is being provided by St. Mary's Department of Spiritual Care and Mission.
Adkins recently completed his chaplain residency at St. Mary's. As chaplain for PROACT, he will offer spiritual support, tending to the spiritual and/or religious needs of individuals as they cope with substance use disorder. Spiritual care addresses the spirituality of the individual by facilitating life review, providing spiritual and religious resources, connecting individuals to spiritual resources or faith communities outside of PROACT and performing religious rites or services as desired by those served.
PROACT is located at 800 20th St. in Huntington. The facility functions as the centralized hub for treatment, recovery, therapy, education, research, workforce opportunities and support for those affected by addiction. For more information, visit www.proactwv.com or call 304-696-8715.
Francisco elected to second term as NALA president
Jill I. Francisco was elected to serve a second term as the 2019-20 president of the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).
The election took place during the NALA Board of Directors meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 30. She was installed as president during NALA's Annual Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 13.
A paralegal, Francisco has earned the certified paralegal designation, as well as advanced paralegal certification. Francisco also holds a BA in criminal justice (concentration in legal studies) from Marshall University.
Francisco is employed as a paralegal with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in their Huntington office. She previously worked as a paralegal at Huddleston Bolen LLP, 1997 through January 2015, when they merged with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP.
She is active in local and national professional associations within her profession. She was charter president of the Legal Assistants/Paralegals of Southern West Virginia 2004-06 and has served as a member of the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA) Professional Development Committee 2003-06, NALA's Affiliated Associations Secretary 2006-07, Affiliated Associations Director 2008-10, NALA's Treasurer 2010-12, NALA's Secretary 2012-14, NALA's Second Vice President 2014-16, NALA's Vice President 2017-18, and is currently serving as NALA's president. She also serves on the Legal Assistant Program Advisory Board for Mountwest Community and Technical College and the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees.
She resides in Kenova with her husband, Shawn, and their son, John David.
Tri-State Transit Authority staff honored
Carol Holbrook, finance clerk for the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA), was honored as the 2019 Transit Employee of the Year by the West Virginia Division of Public Transit during the annual meeting of the West Virginia Public Transit Association and the 34th annual Excellence Awards Program at Stonewall Resort.
Holbrook was recognized for her accurate preparation of accounts payable and payroll vouchers each week. She also assists in TTA's money room and with the billings for the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation program. In addition, Holbrook keeps track of employee benefits such as sick days, vacation days, tool and uniform allowance, insurance enrollment and attendance.
The TTA maintenance department, under the leadership of superintendent Charles "Chuck" Boggs, was awarded the honor of being the Best Maintenance Program in a West Virginia transit system.
TTA was also recognized for an increase in ridership. The award recognizes the growth in the number of boardings on TTA buses and dial-a-ride vans for fiscal year 2018. TTA boarded 901,888 customers in the year 2018.
TTA's assistant general manager, Jennifer Woodall, was named president of the West Virginia Public Transit Association for the ensuing year. She brings with her 17 years of experience in the industry, eight in rural transit and nine in urban transit with an emphasis in non-emergency medical transportation, drug and alcohol program management and community engagement.
Nine named as 'Best Lawyers in America'
Joseph L. Jenkins, from the Charleston-based firm of Lewis Glasser PLLC, has been awarded the "Lawyer of the Year" by The Best Lawyers in America 2020 in environmental law.
Jenkins has received recognition for three consecutive years as a "Best Lawyer in America" or as a "Lawyer of the Year" in his area of practice.
Mark A. Sadd has been named as "Best Lawyer in America" in his fields of eminent domain, condemnation law and land use and zoning law for 14 consecutive years.
Richard L. Gottlieb has been named as a "Best Lawyer in America" for his practice in energy law and oil and gas law for 13 consecutive years.
Lewis Glasser PLLC managing member Ann R. Starcher has been named "Best Lawyer in America" for 11 consecutive years in the fields of corporate law and mining law.
Thomas G. Casto and Webster J. Arceneaux III have also achieved the designation for 11 consecutive years in their respective fields of health care law and litigation-labor and employment and mediation.
James C. Stebbins, in the practice area of litigation-insurance, has been awarded the "Best Lawyer in America" for six consecutive years, while Matthew Bowles and Spencer Elliott have achieved the designation for two consecutive years in their respective practice areas of health care law and bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law.
One new Lewis Glasser attorney has received the "Best Lawyer in America" designation for 2020, Ramonda C. Marling, for her practice of oil and gas law.