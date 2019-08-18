KENOVA, W.Va. — Since October of last year, Martin Transport Inc. in Kenova has grown three-fold and is on pace to accelerate that growth even further, according to Lance Schultz, who now leads the Mid-Atlantic Region as the sales and operations manager in the east for the company.
"Martin Transport Inc. (MTI) has increased its capacity in Kenova, and we are prepared for a multi-variate and ever-expanding market," Schultz said.
"The growth has been significant. We have tripled the mileage that we used to run out of this location, expanded our business with our existing customers and have added at least half a dozen new customers."
Martin Transport Inc. has been operating the Kenova terminal since 1982 and is located 2200 Oak St., just across from the Marathon tank farm. It operates a fleet of tank trucks providing transportation of petroleum products, LP gas, molten sulfur, sulfuric acid, paper mill liquids, chemicals, dry bulk, hazardous waste streams and numerous other bulk liquid commodities to America's leading investment-grade Fortune 500 companies.
"We're a large, vertically integrated and diversified mid-stream energy company," Schultz explained. "Our transportation services cater to petroleum, petrochemical and chemical industries located across the United States. MTI has 23 terminals in the Southeast and more than 500 trucks and over 1,300 trailers designed to haul all types of bulk liquids."
Currently at the Kenova terminal there are 24 trucks, two office staff, two mechanics and 16 truck drivers. However, Schultz says with the recent rapid growth that he anticipates having more trucks and at least 50 drivers by the end of the year.
"There is currently a truck driver shortage in the United States," he said. "But we know there are quality drivers out there that may be looking for a job, and I would love to talk with them. We hire the best. Martin Transport drivers are clearly a cut above, and each works diligently to satisfy the needs of our customers every day, adapting to ever-changing circumstances and industry standards."
Driver requirements to apply at MTI include being at least 21 years old; a valid commercial driver's license (CDL) with tank endorsement; a minimum of six months' verifiable experience driving a minimum of five axle diesel-powered tractor-trailer combination unit; a stable work history; no driving while intoxicated or driving under the influence convictions in the previous seven years; and no more than three traffic citations, or a combination of one highway "at fault" accident or two citations within the past two years.
Drivers must also pass a road test, a physical exam, pulmonary function test and a controlled substance test.
Schultz says safely transporting potentially hazardous chemicals and liquids is a top priority for the company. Martin Transport is a sustaining "Responsible Care" network carrier, which is an elite group of "best-in-class" providers well recognized throughout the industry, Schultz added.
Schultz said Martin Transport views the role of the driver as indispensable to the distribution of the nation's resources and an occupation of the utmost professionalism.
"We respect the individual here, whether it's recognizing our drivers with additional referral bonuses or recognizing and rewarding our drivers for materially contributing to our competitive position," he said.
Schultz said the company believes in working hard.
"It is true one of our originating principles is hard work, and we continue to believe in working hard, but we also work hard every day to offer working conditions and a culture which works just as hard to meet the needs of our drivers and their families," he said.
Schultz came to MTI in October of last year.
"I come out of a coal background," he said. "Like so many others, I have had to adapt, and Martin Transport was a good fit for me."
Schultz said the company also has a rich history of entrepreneurship that still exists today.
"Martin clearly reinforces our originating principle of entrepreneurship, which built the company from the ground up, from the earliest days of identifying and satisfying the needs of the east Texas oil boom to our diversified portfolio today," he said. "At Martin Transport we are determined to be the best in the industry."
For more information about Martin Transport Inc. in Kenova or to apply for a truck driver job at the company, contact Schultz at 903-399-3157 or visit online at http://martintransport.com/careers/.
