CEREDO — Business owner Danny Jude says his new business, Pets For Less, gives local customers a “mom and pop” vibe with what he calls “father and son” presence due to being a single dad.
Jude lives in Kenova with his 15-year-old son and a 17-year-old foreign exchange student and opened the business as a way to bring something new and unique to area that would also be family friendly.
The shop, located at 500 C St., Ceredo, offers small town convenience options for supplies combined with the ability to special order out-of-the-ordinary pet options from around the world due to the lack of corporate oversight.
Pets For Less offers reptiles, rodents, birds, fresh and salt water fish and all the supplies needed to care for them — as well as boarding and grooming on-site.
Jude said he also tries to offer a few unique options like axolotl and hedgehogs that aren’t common or readily available in this area.
“If we don’t have it, we will do our best to get it,” he said. “We currently have doves and axolotl both in stock, which are fairly uncommon for this area. If someone wants something different we will do our best to locate it when it’s an item legally allowed in WV.”
Animals currently in stock include hamsters, rats, mice, hedgehogs, parakeets, dove, fresh water and salt water fish, iguanas, frogs, turtles, bearded dragons and more.
He said he loves seeing all the excited faces that come into the location, and he hopes the store will be a success.
“This is something new to the area of Ceredo and Kenova, so we get a lot of regulars just coming to check in and see what’s new and to show their kids the different type of animals we have,” Jude said. “Sometimes the adults get more excited than the kids, and it’s fun to see the excitement on their faces. We even have people driving over an hour away to come to our store as they prefer to shop local than a big box store.”
When deciding what to offer at the store, Jude said he and his staff started by looking at the basic stuff that was needed to care for animals he wanted offer, and the animals customers in the area.
“We have since expanded our merchandise and added on several more items at the request of the customer or the experienced leadership team,” he said.
When running a business such as Pets For Less, the state doesn’t require any specific certification or requirements to own a pet store, but Jude added of course those running it need to have experience with animals.
“Our manager, Matt, and assistant manager, Alexis, worked in a large chain store for years before coming to us and come with a lot of knowledge,” he said. “I, myself, owned a pet store by the same name in Eastern Kentucky back in the mid 2000s, which I sold to my aunt before going off to college.”
Jude is no stranger to owning and working with animals in a similar setting. His family has owned pet stores boasting the same name dating back to the 1970s with the last location being closed approximately four to five years ago due to retirement.
Jude also owns a few other businesses, including Coalfield Family Services, Red Lightning and now Pets For Less.
He said he hopes to continue to grow the pet shop and continuing adding items and services in the future.
“I hope it gives the community a better option for their pet needs and allows them to shop from a locally own store,” Jude said.
One thing he really wants to bring to the public’s attention is the experience employed and difference in operations at the location.
“We have a very experienced groomer who has been on the field for more than 30 years, and she currently has openings,” he said. “We do boarding different than most and have a vet tech come in twice while we’re closed to check in on our temporary house guests while most leave their guest locked up in a cage alone during that time. Our vet tech comes in once after we close and once before we open the next day to make sure our guest has the attention they need.”
Pets For Less is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.