The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Pike County (Kentucky) Fiscal Court will receive a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to construct water and sewer infrastructure at Wolfpit Industrial Park south of Pikeville. The grant will be matched with $467,303 in local funds and is expected to generate $1 million in private investment.

The project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. ACC projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

“President Biden is committed to rebuilding American manufacturing and creating new, well-paying jobs for our workers,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in the news release announcing the federal grant. “This EDA investment will provide critical water and sewer services to boost Eastern Kentucky’s capacity to support current and future manufacturing needs and create new job opportunities for Kentucky workers.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said, “Today’s announcement is great news for my constituents in Pike County. I am proud to have supported the county’s application to EDA for the Wolfpit Industrial Site. This project will create new jobs and provide a boost to a region that experienced the loss of coal industry jobs. I’m hopeful that important projects like this one will not only help these former miners get back on their feet, but that they can also help diversify the region and encourage economic growth.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you