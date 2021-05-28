The Pike County (Kentucky) Fiscal Court will receive a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to construct water and sewer infrastructure at Wolfpit Industrial Park south of Pikeville. The grant will be matched with $467,303 in local funds and is expected to generate $1 million in private investment.
The project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, through which EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. ACC projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.
“President Biden is committed to rebuilding American manufacturing and creating new, well-paying jobs for our workers,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in the news release announcing the federal grant. “This EDA investment will provide critical water and sewer services to boost Eastern Kentucky’s capacity to support current and future manufacturing needs and create new job opportunities for Kentucky workers.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said, “Today’s announcement is great news for my constituents in Pike County. I am proud to have supported the county’s application to EDA for the Wolfpit Industrial Site. This project will create new jobs and provide a boost to a region that experienced the loss of coal industry jobs. I’m hopeful that important projects like this one will not only help these former miners get back on their feet, but that they can also help diversify the region and encourage economic growth.”