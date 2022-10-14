The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mountain Health Network adds Pleasant Valley Hospital
Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, announces Pleasant Valley Hospital as a new member of the organization during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

 Fred Pace | The Herald-Dispatch

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital was officially announced as a member of Mountain Health Network during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant.

“The people of Mason County and the surrounding area have always been part of Mountain Health, but this step truly solidifies that relationship,” Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, said in opening remarks at the event.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

