Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, announces Pleasant Valley Hospital as a new member of the organization during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital was officially announced as a member of Mountain Health Network during a special event Thursday at the Harley Community Center in Point Pleasant.
“The people of Mason County and the surrounding area have always been part of Mountain Health, but this step truly solidifies that relationship,” Kevin Yingling, chief executive officer of Mountain Health Network, said in opening remarks at the event.
Pleasant Valley signed a letter of intent in June to join Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of the Mountain Health Network. The acquisition was completed at the beginning of October.
“It makes it clear that even though there has been a joint management relationship since 2013, we are truly here to work together,” Yingling said. “Pleasant Valley Hospital will continue to operate as an acute care hospital with emergency services. We will build on today for the bright future of tomorrow.”
Yingling also shared his enthusiasm for new economic development coming to the area, including Nucor’s planned steel mill.
“Thanks to the exciting economic development opportunities on the horizon, this area has a growing population, and we will look to grow Pleasant Valley Hospital along with you,” he said. “Mountain Health Network is committed to providing the right care, at the right time, at the right place.”
Yingling said plans for enhancing emergency and rural health services at Pleasant Valley Hospital have already begun.
“In the next 100 days, patients can expect to see increased access to medical specialties through the commitment of Mountain Health Network’s academic health system partners, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health,” he said. “Future plans include Pleasant Valley Hospital connection to Mountain Health Network’s electronic health platform and enhancing telehealth services for a valuable inpatient and outpatient care.”
The hospital currently has 446 employees, but that number is expected to grow as the hospital grows, officials said.
Keith Biddle was named as interim chief operating officer. He has more than 35 years of experience at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network and most recently led the integration efforts of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
“The completely independent small rural hospitals have become a dinosaur and just simply can’t survive,” Biddle said. “We need this cooperative effort among communities. The opportunities in Mason County are absolutely enormous, and the success of this little hospital matter so deeply as we begin our current growth. This little hospital is essential to the community and Mountain Health understands that.”
During the event, Yingling also thanked a number of people and officials who have assisted Mountain Health’s leadership team during the transition.
“We take our responsibility to Pleasant Valley Hospital patients and staff and this community seriously, intentionally and purposefully,” he said. “We will work together with everyone to make Pleasant Valley Hospital a vibrant health care leader in this region.”
Yingling announced that nine community members have been named to the Pleasant Valley Hospital Board of Trustees. They include Maurice Cooley, Claire Cotrill, C. Dallas Kayser, Eddie Lanham, Michael Sellards and Leigh Ann Shepard.
“I thank these outstanding members of our community for their service to Pleasant Valley Hospital and the patients it serves,” he said. “The leadership and counsel of these nine people will be invaluable to us as we advance the future of health care in Mason, Jackson, Gallia and Meigs counties.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
