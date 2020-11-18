WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau have announced a joint initiative to promote businesses and restaurants in Putnam County.
The program, “Positive Putnam: Celebrate What’s Great,” aims to encourage Putnam County residents and visitors to provide positive reviews for businesses and restaurants that they frequent on sites like Google, Yelp and Facebook.
“Putnam County is a prime location that garners many visitors for weekly programs, activities and athletic events, as well as through-traffic from I-64,” said Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, in a release. “The purpose of this program is to encourage folks to leave positive reviews for the businesses and restaurants that they visit, allowing other visitors to learn more about what’s great in our community.”
The goal of the program is to increase positive feedback of local businesses and restaurants, making information about great community spots more accessible to Putnam County visitors and residents. Participation is easy; visit the social media page of your favorite locally owned business and leave a positive review with #PositivePutnam and #PutnamWV hashtags.
“Research has shown that guests are typically prompted to leave a review when they have an exceptionally good or bad experience,” said Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This initiative encourages our community to leave positive feedback for our businesses and restaurants, particularly for those that they may frequent regularly but have never thought to leave a review.
“We want them to share about their experience,” Ervin said, “but we also want to know what their favorite items are on the menu, what time of day they may like to visit or where to sit in the venue for the best experience. These details are crucial to visitors when deciding to stop in a Putnam County establishment.”
The Positive Putnam program kicked off on Nov. 9 and will be featured on the Putnam Chamber of Commerce and Putnam County CVB websites. The initiative will be ongoing, continuing to encourage visitors to celebrate what’s great in Putnam County. This initiative will also complement the Shop Small in #PutnamWV holiday campaign.