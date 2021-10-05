MILTON — The founder of Adams Printing and Supply and president of Adams Hallmark has died.
H.M. "Mike" Adams, 85, of Milton, died on Saturday, according to his obituary.
Adams was known in the Tri-State for his Adams Hallmark store that started in Milton and later moved to the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. The company operated seven total Hallmark stores across West Virginia.
He founded Adams Printing and Supply in 1964 and served as president of Adams Hallmark for over 50 years. Adams also served town recorder for Milton for 18 years.
Milton Mayor Tom Canterbury said he was deeply saddened to hear of Adams’ passing.
“Mike was the recorder here at Milton when I was first elected as mayor,” Canterbury said. “His guidance, especially during that first year, was a blessing. I’ll never forget how kind and knowledgeable he was. He was an all-around good guy and I will surely miss him."
The City of Milton issued a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.
“It is with deepest regret, that we say farewell to a great man, H.M. Mike Adams,” the statement said. “Mike served the City of Milton as its recorder for 18 years using his business mind to keep the city in tip-top shape. He was always kind to people especially those with whom he closely worked. Many knew Mike and his family from the Adam’s (sic) Hallmark Store, here in Milton and later at the Huntington Mall and other locations as the family business prospered. We have missed his frequent visits to City Hall over the last few years and it is with love, compassion, and prayers we say goodbye.”
Adams was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Lebanon Lodge 68 and a Shriner with the Beni Kedem Shrine of Charleston. He was also a longtime member of the Milton Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, a trustee and as a member of the church choir, according to his obituary.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
